CPHS XC concludes season with regional home meet

Sand Springs cross country concluded its season Saturday morning in Class 6A regional meet at Case Community Park.

The Sandites failed to qualify as a team or any individuals for next weekend’s state while battling bitterly cold and windy conditions.

Junior Jazmin Lopez paced Charles Page High School in the girls race with a time of 22 minutes and 42 seconds. Lopez was followed by teammates Ty Davis (25:59), Madison Chambers (26:02), Bella Ensten (27:00), Laila Mirza (27:01) and Kirsten Neal (27:11).

The CPHS girls finished 15th overall in the team standings. Jenks won the regional title. Defending state champion Payton Hinkle of Broken Arrow took individual medalist honors with a time of 18:23.

Sam English led the Sandite boys with a time of 18:26. Fellow CPHS runners included Noah Hanlon (18:47), Dalton Wilcox (19:00), Alejandro Lopez (19:16), Caleb James (19:22), Zach Davis (21:21) and David Rigsby (22:34).

The Sandite boys took 11th overall while Mustang swept the team and individual titles. The Broncos two-time state champion Gabe Simonsen paced the field with a time of 15:53.

