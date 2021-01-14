CPHS wrestling: Sandites take home Vinita-NEO tournament title

Backed by four individual champions, Sand Springs wrestling captured its first team tournament crown of the year on Wednesday in the Vinita-NEO High School Invitational.

Shane Wolf finished atop the 113-pound division, as did Charles Page High School teammates Mitchell Smith (138), Blake Jones (160) and Brooks Dudley (195). The Sandites accumulated 226 points, a half-point ahead of second place Wagoner (225.5). Host Vinita was third with 222.

Also placing for CPHS were Zander Grigsby (106), Ethan White (152), Sango Whitehorn (182) and Mason Harris (285), who each took second in their respective divisions. Harley Newberry (120), Sammy Naugle (132), Ethan Norton (145) and Teagan Campbell (170) finished third. James Robey (170) took fourth place.

Collinsville 45, CPHS 27: The Sandites fell to 5A power and top-ranked Collinsville in a dual Tuesday, Jan. 12.

Jones (170) and Harris (285) recorded pins for CPHS. Whitehorn won a 4-3 decision at 195. Wolf and Norton tallied forfeit wins at 113 and 145, respectively.

CPHS continues its busiest week of the season yet Thursday when it travels to Owasso for a dual against the Rams. The Sandites will then take part in the Jerry Billings Invitational Friday and Saturday in Sapulpa.

