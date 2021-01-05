CPHS wrestling: Sandites roll past Jenks on senior night

Maneuvering through the wrestling season has been a challenge for Sand Springs and pretty much every other program in the state, much less winning matches.

Cancelled tournaments, duals and missed practice time have become the norm due to COVID-19. Senior Sango Whitehorn said the right mindset has been the key for he and the rest of his Charles Page High School teammates in dealing with distractions.

“We try to not let it bother us,” Whitehorn said. “What I’m trying to say is just have the same season as last year. Just don’t look at what’s negative. Look at what’s positive. Whatever matches and duals and tournaments we do have, try to go in there and get a win and get out.”

Whitehorn was one of two Sandites recognized Tuesday on senior night along with Tegen Campbell prior to CPHS’ home dual with Jenks. The 182-pounder then went out and notched a first-period pin of Cayden Capages, one of seven falls by CPHS as it rolled to a 63-12 win inside Ed Dubie Field House.