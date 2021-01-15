CPHS wrestling: Sandites notch road dual win against Owasso, 45-26

OWASSO – Sand Springs wrestling rallied from an early deficit to knock off Owasso in a road dual on Thursday.

Sammy Naugle collected a pin at 113 pounds, as did Charles Page High School teammates Ethan Norton (138), Ethan White (152), Dakota Taylor (170), Brooks Dudley (195) and Mason Harris (220) in the 45-26 victory over the Rams at Owasso Gymnasium. Sango Whitehorn recorded a forfeit victory at 182 as the Sandites scored bonus points in seven of their eight match wins.

Owasso held an 11-0 advantage three matches into the dual. Jesse Moore got CPHS on the board with a 4-3 decision over Isaiah Sells at 126. Naugle and Norton followed with pins as the Sandites took a 15-11 lead.

CPHS had a precarious 21-20 lead going into the 170 match. Taylor, Dudley and Harris each scored bonus points with pins and Whitehorn added a forfeit win as the Sandites extended their cushion to 45-20 going into the final match.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.