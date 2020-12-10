 Skip to main content
CPHS wrestling: Sandites fall to No. 3 Stillwater in season opener

CPHS wrestling: Sandites fall to No. 3 Stillwater in season opener

Sand Springs wrestling

Sand Springs junior Brooks Dudley wrestles Dangelo Bedford of Stillwater in the 195-pound match Thursday night during the Sandites' season-opening dual at Ed Dubie Field House. Dudley recorded the lone victory for Charles Page High School with a first-period pin as Stillwater won the dual, 69-6.

 Shawn Hein

Sand Springs certainly did not ease into the 2020-21 wrestling season Thursday night inside the Ed Dubie Field House.

The Sandites hosted No. 3-ranked Stillwater, which came in fresh off of an impressive 36-16 dual win over two-time defending state champion and No. 1 Broken Arrow on Tuesday. The Pioneers certainly looked the part of state title contenders. Anchored by a lineup littered with Division I talent, Stillwater scored bonus points in 11 of its 13 match victories, including nine pins, and rolled to a 69-6 dual win.

“They’re the best. That’s what the best looks like,” said CPHS coach Jarrod Patterson. “I think most of the guys on their team are state finalist caliber. Obviously, the scoreboard wasn’t what we wanted it to be, but now we know what the best looks like.”

Eight Sandites wrestled their first varsity matches on Thursday, including freshmen Logan Childers (106), Landon Horton (120), Jesse Moore (126) and Mason Harris (285). Colton Luker (145), Abraham Hernandez (152), Dakota Taylor (170) and Cash Lucas (220) also saw their first varsity action for CPHS.

Junior Brooks Dudley recorded the Sandites’ lone victory with a pin in the first minute of his match against Dangelo Bedford at 195 pounds.

“He’s been awesome in practice,” Patterson said of Dudley. “I was excited to see him get out there. I think he’s going to have a lot of success this year.”

Shane Wolf (113), Taylor and Sango Whitehorn (182) each went the distance in their matches despite suffering defeats.

CPHS returns to the mat Tuesday against another state favorite, No. 2-ranked Mustang, on the road.

Stillwater 69, CPHS 6

106 – Sam Smith (ST) p. Logan Childers

113 – Gabe Fontanez (ST) d. Shane Wolf, 3-2

120 – Cael Hughes (ST) p. Landon Horton

126 – JJ McComas (ST) p. Jesse Moore

132 – Cade Nicholas (ST) p. Mitchell Smith

138 – Carter Young (ST) p. Ethan Norton

145 – Teague Travis (ST) tf. Colton Luker, 19-4

152 – C. Johnson (ST) p. Abraham Hernandez

160 – Garrett Reese (ST) p. Jared Douglass

170 – Dax Hughes (ST) md. Dakota Taylor, 9-1

182 – Gatlin Wilson (ST) d. Sango Whitehorn, 5-1

195 – Brooks Dudley (CP) p. Dangelo Bedford

220 – Brett Black (ST) p. Cash Lucas

285 – Cameron Kirkes (ST) p. Mason Harris

