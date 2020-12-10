CPHS wrestling: Sandites fall to No. 3 Stillwater in season opener

Sand Springs certainly did not ease into the 2020-21 wrestling season Thursday night inside the Ed Dubie Field House.

The Sandites hosted No. 3-ranked Stillwater, which came in fresh off of an impressive 36-16 dual win over two-time defending state champion and No. 1 Broken Arrow on Tuesday. The Pioneers certainly looked the part of state title contenders. Anchored by a lineup littered with Division I talent, Stillwater scored bonus points in 11 of its 13 match victories, including nine pins, and rolled to a 69-6 dual win.

“They’re the best. That’s what the best looks like,” said CPHS coach Jarrod Patterson. “I think most of the guys on their team are state finalist caliber. Obviously, the scoreboard wasn’t what we wanted it to be, but now we know what the best looks like.”

Eight Sandites wrestled their first varsity matches on Thursday, including freshmen Logan Childers (106), Landon Horton (120), Jesse Moore (126) and Mason Harris (285). Colton Luker (145), Abraham Hernandez (152), Dakota Taylor (170) and Cash Lucas (220) also saw their first varsity action for CPHS.

Junior Brooks Dudley recorded the Sandites’ lone victory with a pin in the first minute of his match against Dangelo Bedford at 195 pounds.