CPHS wrestling: Sandites fall to Bixby in dual

Bixby wrestling claimed seven straight victories, and scored bonus points in each win, as it dropped Sand Springs 54-21 in a dual Thursday night in Bixby.

Harley Newberry (120 pounds) and Mason Harris (285) notched pins for Charles Page High School. Mitchell Smith tallied a decision win at 138 while Zander Grigsby picked up a forfeit victory at 106.

Smith’s 6-2 verdict over Garrett Washington at 138 closed the Bixby lead to 18-15 six matches into the dual before the Spartans won the next seven matches for an insurmountable 54-15 lead before Harris closed the dual out with a hard-fought 3-1 win over Garrett Ritter.