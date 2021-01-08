 Skip to main content
CPHS wrestling: Sandites fall to Bixby in dual

CPHS wrestling: Sandites fall to Bixby in dual

Sand Springs wrestling

Mason Harris notched one of the Sandites' three wins in contested matches Thursday night in a dual on the road against Bixby.

 Shawn Hein

Bixby wrestling claimed seven straight victories, and scored bonus points in each win, as it dropped Sand Springs 54-21 in a dual Thursday night in Bixby.

Harley Newberry (120 pounds) and Mason Harris (285) notched pins for Charles Page High School. Mitchell Smith tallied a decision win at 138 while Zander Grigsby picked up a forfeit victory at 106.

Smith’s 6-2 verdict over Garrett Washington at 138 closed the Bixby lead to 18-15 six matches into the dual before the Spartans won the next seven matches for an insurmountable 54-15 lead before Harris closed the dual out with a hard-fought 3-1 win over Garrett Ritter.

The Sandites returned to action Friday at the Inola Tournament.

Bixby 54, CPHS 21

106 – Zander Grigsby (CP) forf.

113 – Clay Giddens (BX) p. Shane Wolf

120 – Harley Newberry (CP) p. Gavin Turley

126 – Jace Roller (BX) p. Jesse Moore

132 – Zack Blankenship (BX) p. Dylan Quinton

138 – Mitchell Smith (CP) d. Garrett Washington, 6-2

145 – Jakob Snyder (BX) p. Ethan Norton

152 – Jack Lane (BX) p. Ethan White

160 – Hank Puckett (BX) p. Zane Sheppard

170 – Eric McCown (BX) p. Chase White

182 – Jack Puckett (BX) d. Sango Whitehorn, 7-1

195 – Jersey Robb (BX) forf.

220 – Isaac Gibson (BX) d. Brooks Dudley, 3-1

285 – Mason Harris (CP) p. Garrett Ritter

