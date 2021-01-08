CPHS wrestling: Sandites fall to Bixby in dual

Bixby wrestling claimed seven straight victories, and scored bonus points in each win, as it dropped Sand Springs 54-21 in a dual Thursday night in Bixby.
Harley Newberry (120 pounds) and Mason Harris (285) notched pins for Charles Page High School. Mitchell Smith tallied a decision win at 138 while Zander Grigsby picked up a forfeit victory at 106.
Smith’s 6-2 verdict over Garrett Washington at 138 closed the Bixby lead to 18-15 six matches into the dual before the Spartans won the next seven matches for an insurmountable 54-15 lead before Harris closed the dual out with a hard-fought 3-1 win over Garrett Ritter.
The Sandites returned to action Friday at the Inola Tournament.
Bixby 54, CPHS 21
106 – Zander Grigsby (CP) forf.
113 – Clay Giddens (BX) p. Shane Wolf
120 – Harley Newberry (CP) p. Gavin Turley
126 – Jace Roller (BX) p. Jesse Moore
132 – Zack Blankenship (BX) p. Dylan Quinton
138 – Mitchell Smith (CP) d. Garrett Washington, 6-2
145 – Jakob Snyder (BX) p. Ethan Norton
152 – Jack Lane (BX) p. Ethan White
160 – Hank Puckett (BX) p. Zane Sheppard
170 – Eric McCown (BX) p. Chase White
182 – Jack Puckett (BX) d. Sango Whitehorn, 7-1
195 – Jersey Robb (BX) forf.
220 – Isaac Gibson (BX) d. Brooks Dudley, 3-1
285 – Mason Harris (CP) p. Garrett Ritter
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Shawn Hein
Staff Writer
I'm the Sand Springs Leader staff writer. Phone: 918-581-8315
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.