CPHS wrestling: Sandite wrestlers take 7th at first Okie Throwdown

Mitchell Smith and Brooks Dudley led Sand Springs wrestling with a pair of top-five finishes against some the top teams in the state Friday inside the Ed Dubie Field House.

Hosting the Oklahoma portion of the KC Stampede in the first Okie Throwdown, Charles Page High School battled several of the top programs in Class 6A along with perennial state title contenders in 5A (Collinsville), 4A (Tuttle) and Perry (3A).

Zander Grigsby (106), Shane Wolf (113) and Sango Whitehorn (182) finished sixth as the Sandites were seventh overall in the 11-team meet.

After dropping his first two matches at 132 pounds, Smith rallied with a first-period pin over Mustang’s Tod Brakebill followed by a 4-1 decision over Mustang’s Jaston Jackson in the fifth-place match. At 195, Dudley split his four matches as well highlighted by a second period pin of Union’s Creshawn Mayberry and pin of Gabe Lyon from Collinsville in the first period.

Mustang won the team title with 531.5 points followed by Tuttle (448.5) in second and Stillwater (436.5) in third.

Friday marked the final varsity event for CPHS during the calendar year. The Sandites next action is scheduled for Jan. 5, 2021 when they host Jenks in a dual.

