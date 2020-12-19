 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CPHS wrestling: Sandite wrestlers take 7th at first Okie Throwdown

CPHS wrestling: Sandite wrestlers take 7th at first Okie Throwdown

{{featured_button_text}}

Mitchell Smith and Brooks Dudley led Sand Springs wrestling with a pair of top-five finishes against some the top teams in the state Friday inside the Ed Dubie Field House.

Hosting the Oklahoma portion of the KC Stampede in the first Okie Throwdown, Charles Page High School battled several of the top programs in Class 6A along with perennial state title contenders in 5A (Collinsville), 4A (Tuttle) and Perry (3A).

Zander Grigsby (106), Shane Wolf (113) and Sango Whitehorn (182) finished sixth as the Sandites were seventh overall in the 11-team meet.

After dropping his first two matches at 132 pounds, Smith rallied with a first-period pin over Mustang’s Tod Brakebill followed by a 4-1 decision over Mustang’s Jaston Jackson in the fifth-place match. At 195, Dudley split his four matches as well highlighted by a second period pin of Union’s Creshawn Mayberry and pin of Gabe Lyon from Collinsville in the first period.

Mustang won the team title with 531.5 points followed by Tuttle (448.5) in second and Stillwater (436.5) in third.

Friday marked the final varsity event for CPHS during the calendar year. The Sandites next action is scheduled for Jan. 5, 2021 when they host Jenks in a dual.

Okie Throwdown

At Ed Dubie Field House

Team scores: Mustang 531.5, Tuttle 448.5, Stillwater 436.5, Collinsville 427, Edmond North 345.5, Perry 220.5, CPHS 213, Union 206.5, Glenpool 206.5, Salina 199, Morris 63.5.

(CPHS individual results)

106: Zander Grigsby (1-3, 6th) – lost dec. to Cannon Acklin (Collinsville), 5-0; lost md. to Sam Smith (Stillwater), 11-1; p. Hunter Coldiron (Perry), 1:41; lost dec. to Javin Douglas (Mustang), 3-2.

113: Shane Wolf (1-3, 6th) – lost md. to Gabe Fontanez (Stillwater), 16-3; lost dec. to Gaige Stock (Salina), 2-1; p. Sky Johnson (Stillwater), 2:00; lost dec. to Kylar Kurtz (Mustang), 6-4.

126: Jesse Moore (0-2, 9th) – lost md. to Jaxon Koeltzow (Tuttle), 10-1; pinned by Cole Brooks (Collinsville), 1:46.

132: Mitchell Smith (2-2, 5th) – lost dec. to Cade Nicholas (Stillwater), 6-2; lost dec. to Mike Edwards (Glenpool), 9-3; p. Tod Brakebill (Mustang), 1:34; d. Jaston Jackson (Mustang), 4-1.

138: Ethan Norton (0-2, 9th) – lost by t.f. to Garrett Strickland (Collinsville), 19-3; lost by inj. default to Jordan Williams (Collinsville).

145: Colton Luker (1-3, 10th) – lost by t.f. to Beaux Dolf (Edmond North), 17-0; lost by t.f. to Teague Travis (Stillwater), 17-2; p. Zach Propst (Salina), 1:20; lost by t.f. to Ausitn Mason (Edmond North), 18-0.

170: Chase White (2-3, 10th) - pinned by Garrett Wells (Glenpool), 2:58; p. Jake Hieber (Union), 5:05; lost dec. to D’Angelo Benford (Stillwater), 9-6; p. Charlie Gilbreath (Perry), 3:33; pinned by Claude Moates (Mustang), 3:42.

182: Sango Whitehorn (1-4, 6th) - pinned by Josh Kime (Perry), 4:18; pinned by Braden Gilkey (Collinsville), 4:34; lost dec. to Gavin Koehler (Union), 7-3; won by injury def. over Braden Bowman (Edmond North); lost by md. to Kime (Perry), 11-1.

195: Brooks Dudley (2-2, 5th) - pinned by Brody Harbour (Perry), 1:22; pinned by Tate Picklo (Mustang), 1:37; p. Creshawn Mayberry (Union), 3:13; p. Gabe Lyon (Collinsville), 1:49.

285: Mason Harris (1-2, 9th) – pinned by Jacob Gearhart (Mustang), 1:14; pinned by Ryan Winn (Glenpool), 5:04; d. Cameron Kirkes (Stillwater), 6-4.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News