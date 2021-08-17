CPHS wins Sandite Invitational

For the second time in the volleyball tournament’s three-year history, the Sandite Invitational was won by the home team, but it didn’t come easily for Charles Page High School.

Bixby finished the round-robin tournament with a 6-1 record—its only loss being a 2-1 match against Sand Springs. Despite the setback, Bixby still had a shot at the tournament title if Southeast could have knocked the Sandites down to 5-2 after Lincoln Christian dealt the home team a 2-0 loss earlier in the day.

Southeast rebounded from a 25-10 defeat in the first set to storm back and win the second 25-22. After taking a 7-1 lead in the final game, Southeast looked like it would succeed in thwarting the home team’s hopes for gold, but Layla Lenex and Payton Robbins combined for four consecutive kills to tip the momentum.

Charley Fahland scored an ace to tie it at 10-10, Jacelyn Smith knocked down a pair of kills for the 14-12 lead, and Olivia Dewitt secured the team trophy with an ace that was almost a service error. The hard-hit ball connected with the top of the net and just barely dropped over on the Spartans’ court, who were playing deep and couldn’t get there in time.