CPHS wins Sandite Invitational

For the second time in the volleyball tournament’s three-year history, the Sandite Invitational was won by the home team, but it didn’t come easily for Charles Page High School.
Bixby finished the round-robin tournament with a 6-1 record—its only loss being a 2-1 match against Sand Springs. Despite the setback, Bixby still had a shot at the tournament title if Southeast could have knocked the Sandites down to 5-2 after Lincoln Christian dealt the home team a 2-0 loss earlier in the day.
Southeast rebounded from a 25-10 defeat in the first set to storm back and win the second 25-22. After taking a 7-1 lead in the final game, Southeast looked like it would succeed in thwarting the home team’s hopes for gold, but Layla Lenex and Payton Robbins combined for four consecutive kills to tip the momentum.
Charley Fahland scored an ace to tie it at 10-10, Jacelyn Smith knocked down a pair of kills for the 14-12 lead, and Olivia Dewitt secured the team trophy with an ace that was almost a service error. The hard-hit ball connected with the top of the net and just barely dropped over on the Spartans’ court, who were playing deep and couldn’t get there in time.
“I just told them to stay up and stay together,” Sandites third-year coach Derek Jackson said. “One person ain’t going to win it; it’s going to be one team that’ll win it. They did a phenomenal job of believing in me, believing in themselves and their teammates, and that belief that the next ball will be better got them to where they wanted to be.”
The Sandites cleaned up in individual accolades as well, and Kasidy Holland, Tehya Johnson and Fahland were all voted to the all-tournament team.
“One of our team goals for the year is to win 70% of our home games and defend the home court,” said Jackson, whose teams are 31-12 at the Ed Dubie Field House. “Winning as many games as we did tonight, yesterday really helps push our goals. We’re pretty goal-driven. As far as the program, winning your home tournament always gives you a little extra juice.”
The Sandites (7-2) won’t be resting on their laurels after the tournament victory, however. They will launch right into another busy tournament weekend at Holland Hall on Friday and Saturday before hosting Broken Arrow in conference action on Aug. 24.
“I think we could be a little more disciplined up front, get a couple more touches, a couple more blocks,” Jackson said. “I think our serve is aggressive, it’s tough, but statistically it’s a really good serve. We just need to be a little more consistent. And then just talking. I think we can always talk more, (but) I don’t know a coach who wouldn’t say that.”
On Aug. 10, the Sandites fell 3-1 to Owasso in sets of 25-21, 20-25, 25-20, and 25-20 in the season opener. Payton Robbins scored 11 kills and four blocks as the Sandites won their first set against the Rams since 2017. The girls were down 20-17 in the second game before rattling off eight straight points, capped by an ace from Fahland.
Smith added nine kills, Holland had eight, and Johnson recorded 25 assists. Defensively they were paced by Fahland with 16 digs and Johnson with 12.
On Thursday, they rebounded with a 3-0 non-conference sweep of Collinsville (25-21, 25-12, 25-12) behind a balanced team effort offensively. Robbins scored three aces, four kills, and a block, with seven digs. Lenex scored six blocks and five kills, and Dewitt scored four aces.
Over the course of the tournament, Robbins had 12 aces, 55 kills, and 43 digs. Lenex had 46 kills and five blocks. Smith had 25 kills, six blocks, and six aces. Fahland had 78 digs, 14 assists, and nine aces. Johnson had 141 assists, two blocks, nine kills, and six aces. Dewitt scored five aces and made 34 digs.
Smith set the school record for career aces at 86, beating Madison Blaylock’s 78. Robbins set the school record for career kills with 280, beating Devree Youngblood’s 260.
However, those numbers only go back to 2019, as previous years’ statistics were never preserved.
Sandite Invitational
(CPHS results)
CPHS 2-0 Lawton (25-12, 25-12)
CPHS 2-0 Choctaw (25-15, 25-21)
CPHS 2-0 Enid (25-14, 25-20)