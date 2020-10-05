CPHS volleyball goes 4-1 at unexpected home tournament

Sand Springs volleyball fans got a few more unexpected home matches on Saturday.

With Glenpool unable to host a tournament due to COVID-19 restrictions, the newly-formed Sand Springs Showdown took place inside Ed Dubie Field House. The Sandites took advantage of the home-court advantage as they won four of their five matches and advanced to the championship match.

Charles Page High School swept Glenpool in the tournament opener, 25-15, 25-23. Lawton MacArthur was the next victim as the Sandites rolled to a 25-20, 25-19 victory. CPHS turned in another dominant performance with a 25-12, 25-10 thumping of Rogers.

The Sandites topped Santa Fe South with another two-set win, 25-19 and 25-17. Armed with the momentum from a five-match winning streak, CPHS was edged out by Sapulpa, 25-22, 25-20 for the tournament championship.

CPHS improved to 18-13 overall on the season. The Sandites are scheduled to conclude their regular season this week with a pair of home matches against Union on Tuesday and Collinsville on Thursday. Regional pairings are expected to be released by Wednesday.

