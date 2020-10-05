CPHS volleyball goes 4-1 at unexpected home tournament

Sand Springs volleyball fans got a few more unexpected home matches on Saturday.
With Glenpool unable to host a tournament due to COVID-19 restrictions, the newly-formed Sand Springs Showdown took place inside Ed Dubie Field House. The Sandites took advantage of the home-court advantage as they won four of their five matches and advanced to the championship match.
Charles Page High School swept Glenpool in the tournament opener, 25-15, 25-23. Lawton MacArthur was the next victim as the Sandites rolled to a 25-20, 25-19 victory. CPHS turned in another dominant performance with a 25-12, 25-10 thumping of Rogers.
The Sandites topped Santa Fe South with another two-set win, 25-19 and 25-17. Armed with the momentum from a five-match winning streak, CPHS was edged out by Sapulpa, 25-22, 25-20 for the tournament championship.
CPHS improved to 18-13 overall on the season. The Sandites are scheduled to conclude their regular season this week with a pair of home matches against Union on Tuesday and Collinsville on Thursday. Regional pairings are expected to be released by Wednesday.
Sandite runners compete at Owasso Invite
CPHS cross country competed in the Owasso Invitational on Thursday at Mohawk Park.
Noah Hanlon paced the boys’ team with a time of 18:21.85, followed by fellow Sandites Sam English (18:33.72), Caleb James (19:50.17), David Rigsby (21:30.17), Zach Davis (21:31.02), Alejandro Lopez (23:08.83) and Dalton Wilcox (24:52.88).
In the girls’ race, Jazmin Lopez led CPHS with a time of 21:30.60. Also competing for the Sandites were Madison Chambers (25:35.66), Kirsten Neal (26:55.33), Bella Ensten (29:04.26), Laila Mirza (29:10.42) and Emily Patton (29:21.18).
The Sandites return to Mohawk Park this week for the Frontier Valley Conference meet.
