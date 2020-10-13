CPHS volleyball falls to Union in four games in regional opener

In the third set, Payton Robbins had a block and a kill as CPHS took an early 4-0 lead. But this time the Sandites pushed the pedal to full throttle as Robbins served out eight straight points, including four aces, as CPHS extended its lead to 14-5. Kasidy Holland, Tehya Johnson and Layla Lenex each had kills while Olivia Dewitt and Charley Fahland tallied aces as the Sandites held a commanding 23-9 lead at one point.

After extending the match, CPHS needed another rally as it trailed 19-13 midway through the fourth set. Backed by Dewitt’s serve and key plays at the net by Holland and Jacelyn Smith, the Sandites ripped off five consecutive points and trailed just 19-18. CPHS evened the match on three different occasions, the last on a Lenex kill at 22-22 before Union pulled away at the end.

“The difference was the energy, had some people step up and not just talk the talk,” Jackson said. “They were diving for balls and showing teams that hey, I want this. It made a huge difference and got the morale going.”

The Sandite coach added, “I thought we served really well in the third and fourth set which put a lot a pressure on them and allowed us to get going. Energy and the serving really changed the tide for us.”