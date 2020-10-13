CPHS volleyball falls to Union in four games in regional opener

JENKS – If only Sand Springs volleyball would have been able to push mighty Union to a fifth and deciding set, who knows what the Sandites’ postseason fate might have been?
Exactly a week after falling to the Redskins at home, Charles Page High School got a rematch with Union in Tuesday’s first round of the Class 6A regional tournament at Jenks. The Sandites let early leads slip away in each of the first two sets as they lost 25-20 and 25-17 and faced a must-win scenario to continue their season inside the Frank Herald Field House (see PHOTOS).
CPHS fought back with a dominant 25-15 win in the third set and rallied to tie the fourth set at 22-all before Union won the final three points and sent the Sandites home for the season.
“It was a good game and I would’ve loved to have taken it to the fifth,” said CPHS coach Derek Jackson, whose team finished their year with a 19-15 record. “We had a lot of momentum. We had a lot of energy. And I really think if we would have gotten to that fifth, we would have maintained that and had a chance.”
The Sandites grabbed the lead in each of the first two games, including a 14-11 advantage in the first set before a 10-1 rally swung the momentum in Union’s favor. In the second set, CPHS trailed just 17-15 when the Redskins closed with an 8-2 rip to take a 2-0 lead in the match.
In the third set, Payton Robbins had a block and a kill as CPHS took an early 4-0 lead. But this time the Sandites pushed the pedal to full throttle as Robbins served out eight straight points, including four aces, as CPHS extended its lead to 14-5. Kasidy Holland, Tehya Johnson and Layla Lenex each had kills while Olivia Dewitt and Charley Fahland tallied aces as the Sandites held a commanding 23-9 lead at one point.
After extending the match, CPHS needed another rally as it trailed 19-13 midway through the fourth set. Backed by Dewitt’s serve and key plays at the net by Holland and Jacelyn Smith, the Sandites ripped off five consecutive points and trailed just 19-18. CPHS evened the match on three different occasions, the last on a Lenex kill at 22-22 before Union pulled away at the end.
“The difference was the energy, had some people step up and not just talk the talk,” Jackson said. “They were diving for balls and showing teams that hey, I want this. It made a huge difference and got the morale going.”
The Sandite coach added, “I thought we served really well in the third and fourth set which put a lot a pressure on them and allowed us to get going. Energy and the serving really changed the tide for us.”
A year after losing seven seniors to graduation, the Sandites will look to replace Madison Blaylock, Jentry Hughes, Madison Fowler and Sophie Singleton going into the 2021 campaign. Jackson said he was pleased with how a relatively young CPHS squad responded to the adversity that surrounded the program this fall.
“No one really thought we were about to be as successful as last year with seven seniors,” he said. “We were just able to take that on and live to be the underdog day-in and day-out. We really ran with it.”
