CPHS softball: Stillwater rallies with three straight wins to stun Sandites in regional

Sand Springs fastpitch suffered a cruel twist of fate on Thursday.
In four of the past five postseasons, the Sandites had rallied back from a day-one loss to win their regional and advance to the state tournament. Charles Page High School had the tables turned on them as it was Stillwater who won three consecutive games inside the Sandite Sports Complex in the 6A regionals. In their final two victories, the Pioneers used late-inning comebacks to knock off CPHS, 7-5 and 10-7, and punched their ticket to next week’s state tournament.
“As a coach, that’s what you always worry about because sometimes the kids haven’t been there,” said CPHS coach Shelli Brown, whose team saw their season come to an end with a 25-7 record. “And they don’t know what it’s going to be like.”
Stillwater (18-16) defeated Enid 9-0 in an elimination game in Wednesday’s first contest then rallied from a four-run deficit against CPHS to force a second, winner-take-all championship game in the evening session.
The Sandites looked like they might extend their consecutive state tournament appearance streak to six after a five-run rally gave them a 7-5 lead in the top of the sixth inning. CPHS took advantage of three Stillwater errors in the inning as a Jaden Jordan RBI single brought home Jolee McNally to give CPHS the lead.
But Stillwater responded with five runs in the bottom half. Sidney McLaughlin had a run-scoring single and Lyric Perry followed with a two-run double as the Pioneers took advantage of three Sandite walks and a key fielding error in the outfield that extended the rally.
CPHS led 2-0 through 3 ½ innings after an Aliyah Taff RBI single in the first and McNally’s groundout plated Raegan Rector in the third.
Stillwater answered with three runs in the bottom of the third, highlighted by McLaughlin’s two-run homer, and two more in the fourth to take a 5-2 lead.
“The game kept shifting,” Brown said. “We’d get the momentum then something would happen and they would get the momentum back. Games like that, when you get the momentum, you’ve got to try to keep it. Because when it goes back and forth, anything can happen.”
Kendyl Prichard got the win for Stillwater as she pitched 5 1/3 innings in relief for starter Mackenzi Swick before Swick re-entered in the sixth. Nataley Crawford took the loss CPHS in 1 2/3 innings of relief of Taff.
Stillwater 7, CPHS 5: The Sandites squandered a four-run lead as Stillwater staved off elimination to force a second championship game.
Prichard and Alex Griffin delivered RBI singles and Addyson Brown smacked a two-run base hit as the Pioneers scored five runs in the top of the sixth to take a 6-5 lead, then added an insurance run in the seventh to complete the comeback.
Just moments before Stillwater’s rally, CPHS looked it was on the verge of punching its ticket to state after a four-run fifth gave the Sandites a seemingly insurmountable 5-1 lead. McNally swatted a go-ahead triple that brought home Madison Lee from first. Raegan Rector, the hero of Wednesday night’s game, followed with an RBI double. Taff kept the inning alive with a two-out single. Taff and Rector then both scored on Avery Tanner’s two-RBI double to the left field wall.
Swick got the win for Stillwater. Taff took the loss for the Sandites.
Despite the unexpected ending to the season, Brown offered a little perspective an unprecedented 2020 campaign.
“I’m just glad we got to play this much,” said Brown, referring to playing a fastpitch season under the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Who would have thought we got to play this much?”
