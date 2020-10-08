CPHS softball: Stillwater rallies with three straight wins to stun Sandites in regional

CPHS led 2-0 through 3 ½ innings after an Aliyah Taff RBI single in the first and McNally’s groundout plated Raegan Rector in the third.

Stillwater answered with three runs in the bottom of the third, highlighted by McLaughlin’s two-run homer, and two more in the fourth to take a 5-2 lead.

“The game kept shifting,” Brown said. “We’d get the momentum then something would happen and they would get the momentum back. Games like that, when you get the momentum, you’ve got to try to keep it. Because when it goes back and forth, anything can happen.”

Kendyl Prichard got the win for Stillwater as she pitched 5 1/3 innings in relief for starter Mackenzi Swick before Swick re-entered in the sixth. Nataley Crawford took the loss CPHS in 1 2/3 innings of relief of Taff.

Stillwater 7, CPHS 5: The Sandites squandered a four-run lead as Stillwater staved off elimination to force a second championship game.

Prichard and Alex Griffin delivered RBI singles and Addyson Brown smacked a two-run base hit as the Pioneers scored five runs in the top of the sixth to take a 6-5 lead, then added an insurance run in the seventh to complete the comeback.