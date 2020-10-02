 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CPHS softball: Sandites regional set to begin Wednesday

CPHS softball: Sandites regional set to begin Wednesday

{{featured_button_text}}
Sand Springs softball

Aliyah Taff and Sand Springs take aim at a sixth consecutive state tournament berth with the postseason begins Wednesday. SHAWN HEIN/Sand Springs Leader

Sand Springs learned who stands in its way of another trip to the fastpitch state tournament.

The Sandites (23-5) earned the right to host one of next week’s Class 6A regionals after they finished second in District 6A-3. It marks the seventh consecutive year Shelli Brown’s crew begins the postseason inside the friendly confines of the Sandite Sports Complex.

Charles Page High School opens up against Enid (7-22) at noon on Wednesday. Muskogee (5-21) and Stillwater (14-13) will make up the other half of the field. The double-elimination tournament concludes Thursday, weather permitting, with the winner advancing to the state tournament Oct. 15-17.

Admission will be $7 each, standard pricing for OSSAA playoff events.

CPHS will be looking to extend its consecutive state tournament berth streak which dates back to 2015.

The Sandites fell in their regular season finale Thursday evening. Oologah pitcher Kenzie Chacon allowed just two hits and struck out seven as the Mustangs dealt CPHS a 2-1 loss.

Both Oologah runs came in the top of the fifth inning as the result of a Sandite error and a groundout. CPHS countered with a run in the bottom of the fifth as Drew Hawkins belted a one-out triple and scored when Olivia Alexander reached base on an error.

Aliyah Taff took the loss despite allowing six hits and one earned run in a complete-game performance.

Sand Springs regional

At Sandite Sports Complex

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Game 1 – Sand Springs (23-5) vs. Enid (7-22), noon

Game 2 – Muskogee (5-21) vs. Stillwater (14-13), 2 p.m.

Game 3 – Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 4 – Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 8

Game 5 – Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, noon

Game 6 – Game 5 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 2 p.m.

Game 7 – Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser (if necessary), 4 p.m.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News