CPHS softball: Sandites regional set to begin Wednesday

Sand Springs learned who stands in its way of another trip to the fastpitch state tournament.

The Sandites (23-5) earned the right to host one of next week’s Class 6A regionals after they finished second in District 6A-3. It marks the seventh consecutive year Shelli Brown’s crew begins the postseason inside the friendly confines of the Sandite Sports Complex.

Charles Page High School opens up against Enid (7-22) at noon on Wednesday. Muskogee (5-21) and Stillwater (14-13) will make up the other half of the field. The double-elimination tournament concludes Thursday, weather permitting, with the winner advancing to the state tournament Oct. 15-17.

Admission will be $7 each, standard pricing for OSSAA playoff events.

CPHS will be looking to extend its consecutive state tournament berth streak which dates back to 2015.

The Sandites fell in their regular season finale Thursday evening. Oologah pitcher Kenzie Chacon allowed just two hits and struck out seven as the Mustangs dealt CPHS a 2-1 loss.