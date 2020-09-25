CPHS softball: Sandites pull out critical road win against Jenks

JENKS – Sand Springs fast pitch may be as hot as any team around with the postseason just around the corner.
Sophomore catcher Olivia Alexander delivered a clutch one-out RBI double in the top of the seventh inning that broke a 1-all tie as the Sandites ruined senior night for Jenks with a 2-1 victory on the road Thursday night (see PHOTOS).
Senior pitcher Aliyah Taff gutted out a complete-game effort in the circle.
With the win, CPHS improved to 22-4 overall and 9-2 in District 6A-3 play. The Sandites remained in a tie for first place in the loss column with Shawnee (10-2) and Owasso (8-2), two teams they have defeated in the past nine days amid a heated race for regional hosting rights.
“It’s all about timing,” said Sandites coach Shelly Brown. “You don’t want to peak too soon but you have to play that really high level of ball to beat the teams we’re beating in our district. Our district is fantastic all around.”
CPHS jumped on Jenks early as Madison Lee led off the game with a double. JoLee McNally followed with a two-base hit that brought home Lee and got the Sandites on the board.
Following the first-inning outburst, Jenks pitcher Emma Lang allowed just one hit until Avery Tanner led off the seventh with a single. Brooklyn Harper followed with a one-out hit to put runners at first and second. Alexander, the No. 9 hitter in the order, then blasted Lang’s pitch to deep center field as the Sandite dugout erupted.
“That’s big for a sophomore to stay relaxed in a position like that,” Brown said. “That’s something they have been doing the last couple of weeks. I’ve seen a lot of growth from our younger kids. I’ve seen a lot of maturity from our older kids.”
Taff scattered four hits and three walks as she and the Sandites escaped jams in the fifth and seventh innings.
In the fifth, Jenks put runners on the corners with no outs but were unable to push a run across. The rally ended when Sarah Dye’s grounder was snagged by Lee at shortstop. Lee gathered herself and fired over to Jaden Jordan at first base in time for the third out.
Two of Taff’s free passes came in the seventh, but she stranded the Trojan’s potential tying run at third base when she induced a fly ball that sealed the win.
“A lot of growth, a lot of mental toughness from her this year,” Brown said of Taff.
CPHS returns to action Tuesday when it concludes district play at Owasso. The Sandites can clinch second place and a regional host spot with a win.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!