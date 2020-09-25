CPHS softball: Sandites pull out critical road win against Jenks

Following the first-inning outburst, Jenks pitcher Emma Lang allowed just one hit until Avery Tanner led off the seventh with a single. Brooklyn Harper followed with a one-out hit to put runners at first and second. Alexander, the No. 9 hitter in the order, then blasted Lang’s pitch to deep center field as the Sandite dugout erupted.

“That’s big for a sophomore to stay relaxed in a position like that,” Brown said. “That’s something they have been doing the last couple of weeks. I’ve seen a lot of growth from our younger kids. I’ve seen a lot of maturity from our older kids.”

Taff scattered four hits and three walks as she and the Sandites escaped jams in the fifth and seventh innings.

In the fifth, Jenks put runners on the corners with no outs but were unable to push a run across. The rally ended when Sarah Dye’s grounder was snagged by Lee at shortstop. Lee gathered herself and fired over to Jaden Jordan at first base in time for the third out.

Two of Taff’s free passes came in the seventh, but she stranded the Trojan’s potential tying run at third base when she induced a fly ball that sealed the win.

“A lot of growth, a lot of mental toughness from her this year,” Brown said of Taff.

CPHS returns to action Tuesday when it concludes district play at Owasso. The Sandites can clinch second place and a regional host spot with a win.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.