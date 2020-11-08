 Skip to main content
CPHS set to host Edmond Deer Creek in first round

Sand Springs football

First-year head coach Bobby Klinck and Sand Springs will host their first playoff game in seven years Friday when Edmond Deer Creek comes to town. JOHN CLANTON, TULSA WORLD

 John Clanton Tulsa World

Sand Springs football will, in fact, host its first postseason game in seven years.

The Sandites, who finished fourth in district play, learned they will open the Class 6AII playoffs at home against Edmond Deer Creek on Friday, according to the pairings which were released Sunday afternoon by the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. inside Memorial Stadium but subject to change.

The winner will advance to face No. 2-ranked Stillwater, a state finalist last year, on Nov. 20. Other first-round matchups include Bartlesville at Putnam City North, Ponca City at Del City, Muskogee at Midwest City and Lawton at Booker T. Washington. Top-ranked Bixby and Choctaw also received first-round byes.

First-year head coach Bobby Klinck and Charles Page High School enter the postseason for the first time since 2017 with a 6-4 record, the best regular season mark for the Sandites in four years.

Sand Springs last hosted a playoff game in the first round of the 2013 6A playoffs against Westmoore. The Sandites are searching for their first postseason victory since they knocked off Booker T. Washington on the 2016 state semifinals.

CPHS opened the season with wins in three of its first four games. The Sandites suffered three consecutive district losses to Bixby, Choctaw and Booker T. Washington before they responded with victories over Bartlesville and Putnam City West to close the regular season.

Deer Creek enters the playoffs with a 4-5 record. Led by head coach Wade Standley, the Antlers claimed a pair of wins over 6AI schools Southmoore (30-24) and Edmond North (24-23, OT) in non-district play. Deer Creek dropped four straight games to Stillwater, PC North, Midwest City and Del City but, like CPHS, finished the regular season on a high note with wins over Lawton and U.S. Grant.

Friday will mark the first-ever meeting between the Sandites and Antlers.

Class 6AII playoffs

First round

Nov. 13-14

Edmond Deer Creek (4-5) at Sand Springs (6-4)

Bartlesville (3-7) at Putnam City North (7-2)

Ponca City (3-5) at Del City (3-5)

Muskogee (0-6) at Midwest City (5-2)

Lawton (4-4) at BT Washington (6-3)

Quarterfinals

Nov. 20

Edmond Deer Creek-Sand Springs winner at Stillwater (8-0)

Bartlesville-Putnam City North winner at Choctaw (7-3)

Ponca City-Del City winner at Bixby (8-0)

Muskogee-Midwest City winner vs. Lawton-BT Washington winner

Semifinals

Nov. 27

Edmond Deer Creek-Sand Springs-Stillwater winner vs. Bartlesville-PC North-Choctaw winner

Ponca City-Del City-Bixby winner vs. Muskogee-Midwest City-Lawton-BT Washington winner

Championship

Dec. 5

At UCO, Edmond

Semifinal winners

CPHS football playoff history

Sand Springs will make its 24th playoff appearance all-time in football. Friday will be the Sandites first home game since 2013 when Westmoore invaded Memorial Stadium.

Below is a year-by-year list of Charles Page High School postseason results:

2017: 0-1;HC: Dustin Kinard

QF;at Midwest City;L;47-12

2016: 1-1;HC: Kinard

QF;at Midwest City;W;23-14

SF;vs. Bixby;L;35-21

2015: 2-1;HC: Kinard

QF;at Stillwater;W;49-14

SF;vs. BT Washington;W;30-23

C;vs. Bixby;L;38-28

2014: 1-1;HC: Kinard

QF;at Midwest City;W;29-28 (OT)

SF;vs. Bixby;L;41-14

2013: 0-1;HC: Kinard

1R;WESTMOORE;L;31-10

2012: 0-1;HC: Kinard

1R;at Broken Arrow;L;35-6

2008: 0-1; HC: Kinard

1R;at Union;L;70-21

1997: 2-1;HC: Archie Loehr

1R;BROKEN ARROW;W;14-7

QF;SAPULPA;W;42-14

SF;vs. Yukon;L;10-7

1996: 0-1;HC: L.D. Bains

1R;at Jenks;L;42-7

1995: 0-1;HC: Bains

1R;at Broken Arrow;L;14-0

1993: 0-1;HC: Bains

1R;at Jenks;L;24-7

1991: 0-1;HC: Bains

1R;at Broken Arrow;L;21-13

1990: 2-1;HC: Bains

1R;UNION;L;13-7

QF;at Jenks;W;6-3

SF;vs. Putnam North;L;24-7

1987: 2-1;HC: Bains

1R;at Tulsa Memorial;W;30-14

QF;at Norman;W;25-22

SF;vs. Lawton;L;14-10

1981: 0-1;HC: Gary Quimby

1R;TULSA MCLAIN;L;27-0

1977: 1-1;HC: A.D. James

1R;DURANT;W;24-7

QF;at Stillwater;L;14-13

1976: 1-1;HC: James

1R;IDABEL;W;34-14

QF;Jenks;L;14-0

1966: 2-0;HC: Frank Tillery

1R;ADA;W;37-26

C;vs. El Reno;W;14-7

1952: 0-1;HC: Cecil Hankins

1R;PONCA CITY;L;27-9

1951: 2-0-1;HC: Maurice Hall

1R;NOWATA;W;44-12

QF;vs. Poteau;W;54-0

SF;vs. Ada*;T;20-20

1948: 0-1;HC: Hall

1R;Cushing;L;26-13

1944: 0-1;HC: Lester Secrest

1R;Perry;L;22-0

1930: 1-0;HC: Marshall Milton

1R;Dewey;W;6-0

*-Lost by tiebreaker

(Data courtesy of John Ferguson, Oklahoma high school sports historian.)

