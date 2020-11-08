CPHS set to host Edmond Deer Creek in first round

Sand Springs football will, in fact, host its first postseason game in seven years.

The Sandites, who finished fourth in district play, learned they will open the Class 6AII playoffs at home against Edmond Deer Creek on Friday, according to the pairings which were released Sunday afternoon by the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. inside Memorial Stadium but subject to change.

The winner will advance to face No. 2-ranked Stillwater, a state finalist last year, on Nov. 20. Other first-round matchups include Bartlesville at Putnam City North, Ponca City at Del City, Muskogee at Midwest City and Lawton at Booker T. Washington. Top-ranked Bixby and Choctaw also received first-round byes.

First-year head coach Bobby Klinck and Charles Page High School enter the postseason for the first time since 2017 with a 6-4 record, the best regular season mark for the Sandites in four years.

Sand Springs last hosted a playoff game in the first round of the 2013 6A playoffs against Westmoore. The Sandites are searching for their first postseason victory since they knocked off Booker T. Washington on the 2016 state semifinals.