CPHS graduate Jaslynn Mock looks ahead to rowing at UCO

A river runs through the middle of Sand Springs, but you never see much recreational activity on it.

There is no high school row team at Charles Page High School — not even a club. But despite this, the school has sent three Lady Sandites to row at the collegiate level in recent years.

Kaylee Johnson and Hannah Hammond have both seen success rowing at the University of Oklahoma, and now Jaslynn Mock will continue the tradition at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond.

Her rowing experience? Using the ergometer at her crossfit gym.

“I’m not doing this with any of my friends that I know,” Mock said. “I’m putting myself out there more and trying something new. I’ve done dance since I was 2 years old and I kind of want to try something new.”

Rowing stuck out to her because of the opportunity to stay active and get exercise, while also having a group of potential friends already there waiting for her.

UCO competes at the NCAA Division II level in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. They have won three consecutive national championships and third-year head coach Brian Ebke was named NCAA Division II coach of the year. The team trains and competes on the Oklahoma River in downtown Oklahoma City.