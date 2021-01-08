CPHS girls JV rolls past Okmulgee, 83-14

Facing an overmatched opponent who had yet to play a game due to the pandemic and with an eye fixed on the remainder of the season, Sand Springs coach Josh Berry decided to improvise on Friday night.

Berry gave his normal varsity starters the night off and, instead, suited some of his younger Charles Page High School players. With quarantine likely to play a role later over the final couple of months of the season, Berry figured Okmulgee presented a good opportunity to get others some playing time.

“The girls that have been in quarantine and hadn’t played very much, I wanted them to get some time,”I thought it was good for us to get the confidence built up. We got to work on some things we’ve needed to work on.”

In what officially went down as a JV game for CPHS, the Sandites scored the first 22 points of the ballgame and rolled to an 83-14 victory over Okmulgee inside Ed Dubie Field House.

Junior Layne Kirkendoll, who got the start, and freshman reserve KiAryn Taylor led a balanced scoring attack with 10 points each for CPHS. Bayleigh Cheney, Avery Tanner and Victory Johnson had nine points apiece as 12 different Sandites reached the scoring column.