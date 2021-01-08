 Skip to main content
CPHS girls JV rolls past Okmulgee, 83-14

Sand Springs basketball

Sand Springs' Layne Kirkendoll (right) tied for team-high scoring honors with 10 points Friday night in a JV game against Okmulgee's varsity squad.

 John Clanton, Tulsa World

Facing an overmatched opponent who had yet to play a game due to the pandemic and with an eye fixed on the remainder of the season, Sand Springs coach Josh Berry decided to improvise on Friday night.

Berry gave his normal varsity starters the night off and, instead, suited some of his younger Charles Page High School players. With quarantine likely to play a role later over the final couple of months of the season, Berry figured Okmulgee presented a good opportunity to get others some playing time.

“The girls that have been in quarantine and hadn’t played very much, I wanted them to get some time,”I thought it was good for us to get the confidence built up. We got to work on some things we’ve needed to work on.”

In what officially went down as a JV game for CPHS, the Sandites scored the first 22 points of the ballgame and rolled to an 83-14 victory over Okmulgee inside Ed Dubie Field House.

Junior Layne Kirkendoll, who got the start, and freshman reserve KiAryn Taylor led a balanced scoring attack with 10 points each for CPHS. Bayleigh Cheney, Avery Tanner and Victory Johnson had nine points apiece as 12 different Sandites reached the scoring column.

The Sandites led 25-2 after one quarter, extended that margin to 38-11 by halftime and finished strong as they outscored the Bulldogs 45-3 in the second half.

CPHS scored on its first seven trips down the court to start the game and were never threatened. The Sandites dominated on the glass and from long distance as they made 11 3-pointers in the contest.

CPHS improved its record to 5-3 on the season with the win. The Sandites will next gear up to host rival and 5A No. 1 Sapulpa on Tuesday. 6A No. 3 Union invades the Dubie on Jan. 15.

CPHS JV 83, Okmulgee 14 (girls)

Okmulgee;2;9;0;3;--;14

CPHS;25;13;24;21;--;83

Okmulgee (14) – James 11, Butler 3.

CPHS JV (83) – Layne Kirkendoll 10, KiAryn Taylor (bench) 10, Bayleigh Cheney 9, Avery Tanner 9, Victory Johnson 9, Leyshia Morris 8, Reagan Coffey 7, Mikah Hampton 6, Morgan Rector 4, Mia Brown 4, Patience Pearce 4, Taiona Morris 3.

