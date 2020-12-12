 Skip to main content
CPHS football: Sango Whitehorn named 6AII-2 defensive MVP

Sand Springs football

Sand Springs defensive end Sango Whitehorn was named District 6AII-2 Defensive MVP by the coaches.

 Shawn Hein, Sand Springs Leader

Sango Whitehorn was a thorn in the side of District 6AII-2 opponents throughout the season. The Charles Page High School senior was recognized for his efforts.

The Sandite end was named district defensive MVP by the coaches. Whitehorn was one of five CPHS seniors recognized on the All-District 6AII-2 team. Jamon Sisco, Lane Webster and JaRighteous Evans were first-team selections while Tyyee Atkinson was also honored as well.

Whitehorn, a 5-foot-9, 210-pound defensive end, led CPHS with 90 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and 6 ½ sacks. He had a career-high 18 tackles against Bishop Kelley and tallied two sacks along with a pair of fumble recoveries in the Sandites’ first-round playoff win over Edmond Deer Creek.

Sisco was an explosive offensive weapon with 32 catches for 614 yards and three touchdowns. He opened the season with a career-best six catches for 137 yards and a score in a win over arch-rival Sapulpa.

Webster finished with 14 tackles for loss and 44 total tackles at the other defensive end spot opposite of Whitehorn.

At defensive tackle, Evans tallied 37 tackles, three tackles for loss and 1 ½ sacks.

Atkinson was selected as an all-district Purple Heart winner, given to a player who battles through a significant injury. The Sandite running back suffered what was thought to be a season-ending dislocated hip against Bishop Kelley during non-district play. But Atkinson’s persistence during his rehabilitation paid off as he was able to return by the end of the regular season.

The quintet of Sandite seniors were part of a banner year for the program. In head coach Bobby Klinck’s first season, CPHS posted a 7-5 record, won its first postseason game since 2016 and hosted its first playoff contest in seven years.

Mason Williams, quarterback of state champion Bixby, was named the district MVP. Choctaw’s Terrill Davis was voted offensive MVP while the Yellowjackets Jake Corbin, who guided Choctaw to a second place finish and a state championship game appearance, was named Coach of the Year.

All-District 6AII-2

District Honorees

Coach of the Year: Jake Corbin, Choctaw

MVP: Mason Williams, Bixby

Offensive MVP: Terrill Davis, Choctaw

Defensive MVP: Sango Whitehorn, Sand Springs

DL: Jaden Brown, B.T. Washington

OL: Josh Baskin, B.T. Washington

Iron Man: Braeden Winters, Bartlesville

Purple Heart: Caleb Webb, Muskogee; Tyyee Atkinson, Sand Springs; Caleb Perry, Bartlesville

Special Teams: Dylan McCoy, Bartlesville

All-District Team

QB: Mason Williams, Bixby; Dakota McAroy, Putnam West; Paxton Bradford, Bartlesville; Nate Harbeson, Ponca City

RB: Jaheim Butler, Putnam West; Dylan McCoy, Bartlesville; Ben Klanica, Ponca City

WR: Jackson Rogers, Bixby; Isaac Gibson, Bixby; Antonio Zapata, Muskogee; Chase Jackson, Choctaw; Wes Zeigler, Choctaw; Terrill Davis, Choctaw; Jamon Sisco, Sand Springs; Jaden Teague, B.T. Washington; Denim Jackson, Putnam West; Draven Montesano, Putnam West; Malachi Rushing, Putnam West; Sam McKinney, Ponca City; Triston Cunningham, Ponca City

OL: Caleb Townsend, Bixby; Justin Brown, Choctaw; Daven Evans, Choctaw; Josh Baskins, B.T. Washington; Elijah Whitaker, B.T. Washington; Wesley Kapple, Putnam West; Curtis Fodor, Bartlesville; Landon Varner, Ponca City; Josiah Bosworth, Ponca City; H.B. Bowers, Ponca City.

DL: Drew Shortess, Bixby; Ethan Watkins, Bixby; Isaac Sherman, Bixby; Macqeilen Ware, Bixby; JaRighteous Evans, Sand Springs; Lane Webster, Sand Springs; Jaden Brown, B.T. Washington; Donald Benjamin, Putnam West; Reginald Berry, Putnam West; Rico Broussard, Putnam West; Michael Brown, Putnam West; Colton Green, Bartlesville; Jack Blevins, Bartlesville; James Godfrey, Ponca City

LB: Nick Wedel, Bixby; Donnie Wingate, Choctaw; Elijah Wilder, Choctaw; Ethan Grogan, B.T. Washington; Braeden Winters, Bartlesville; Max Munoz, Bartlesville; Rocky Shuman, Bartlesville

DB: Tanner Doyle, Bixby; Senecca Collins, Muskogee; Rob Ellis, Choctaw; Gabe Lopez, Choctaw; Jordan Mukes, Choctaw; Chris Parker, Choctaw; Keuan Parker, B.T. Washington; Ahmad Scott, B.T. Washngton; KeSean Sadler, Putnam West; Darius Washington, Putnam West; Jensen Laws, Bartlesville; Devon Beck, Bartlesville

Breaking News