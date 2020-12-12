CPHS football: Sango Whitehorn named 6AII-2 defensive MVP

Sango Whitehorn was a thorn in the side of District 6AII-2 opponents throughout the season. The Charles Page High School senior was recognized for his efforts.
The Sandite end was named district defensive MVP by the coaches. Whitehorn was one of five CPHS seniors recognized on the All-District 6AII-2 team. Jamon Sisco, Lane Webster and JaRighteous Evans were first-team selections while Tyyee Atkinson was also honored as well.
Whitehorn, a 5-foot-9, 210-pound defensive end, led CPHS with 90 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and 6 ½ sacks. He had a career-high 18 tackles against Bishop Kelley and tallied two sacks along with a pair of fumble recoveries in the Sandites’ first-round playoff win over Edmond Deer Creek.
Sisco was an explosive offensive weapon with 32 catches for 614 yards and three touchdowns. He opened the season with a career-best six catches for 137 yards and a score in a win over arch-rival Sapulpa.
Webster finished with 14 tackles for loss and 44 total tackles at the other defensive end spot opposite of Whitehorn.
At defensive tackle, Evans tallied 37 tackles, three tackles for loss and 1 ½ sacks.
Atkinson was selected as an all-district Purple Heart winner, given to a player who battles through a significant injury. The Sandite running back suffered what was thought to be a season-ending dislocated hip against Bishop Kelley during non-district play. But Atkinson’s persistence during his rehabilitation paid off as he was able to return by the end of the regular season.
The quintet of Sandite seniors were part of a banner year for the program. In head coach Bobby Klinck’s first season, CPHS posted a 7-5 record, won its first postseason game since 2016 and hosted its first playoff contest in seven years.
Mason Williams, quarterback of state champion Bixby, was named the district MVP. Choctaw’s Terrill Davis was voted offensive MVP while the Yellowjackets Jake Corbin, who guided Choctaw to a second place finish and a state championship game appearance, was named Coach of the Year.
