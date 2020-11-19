CPHS football: No. 8 Sandites set to face No. 2 Stillwater Friday 6AII quarterfinals

Keaton Campbell, Jamon Sisco and Jacob Blevins have each surpassed 600 receiving yards and combined for 13 scores.

Klinck said the Stillwater defense has shown multiple looks on film and added his offense will need to capitalize on their chances.

“Their defense is organized chaos,” Klinck said. “It looks like they’re all over the place but it’s very organized. They’ll bring a mixture of even and odd fronts. They do a great job pre-snap of disguising what they want to do.

“We’ve got to handle their pressure. Ty’s got to make the quick decision and get the ball out. Their defensive front does a good job of getting pressure. We’ve just got to execute. When we’ve got the opportunities to make plays, we’ve got to do it.”

The Stillwater offense has averaged 51 points per game this season, highlighted by dynamic running back Qwontrel Walker. The Pioneer senior, touted as one of the top backs in the state, has tallied more than 1,500 rushing yards in just seven contested games in 2020. Walker has reached the top 10 for career rushing yards in Oklahoma with more than 7,000 yards.