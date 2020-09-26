CPHS football: Jamon Sisco helps Sandites pull away for 35-10 win over Ponca City

PONCA CITY – Sand Springs found itself in a dogfight for nearly three quarters in its district opener Friday night.
That’s when Jamon Sisco came up with the momentum-sealing play.
Ponca City crept to within a score at 14-7 late in the third quarter despite Charles Page High School moving the ball well for a majority of the game. Sisco returned the ensuing kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown, his second of the contest. CPHS added two fourth-quarter scores and pulled away for a 35-10 victory on the road inside Sullen Stadium.
With the win, the Sandites improved to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in District 6AII-2 play.
“We’re only up a score and we respond big time,” said CPHS first-year head coach Bobby Klinck. “Just a huge momentum turn.”
Quarterback junior Ty Pennington accounted for three touchdowns. Two of those scores came through the air, both went to junior Keaton Campbell.
CPHS led just 7-0 at halftime before exploding for four scores in the second half.
The Sandite defense forced two turnovers, both swooped up by senior Brycen Peterman. Peterman’s fumble recovery late in the first quarter set up the offense at the Ponca City 36. Pennington found Sisco for a 35-yard catch and run, one of several third and long conversions by the Sandites. Two plays later, Pennington scored on a 6-yard scamper.
CPHS extended its lead to a two-score advantage in the third quarter. After a Peterman interception, Pennington found Campbell for a 26-yard touchdown.
Ponca City (1-2, 0-1) responded with its lone trip to the endzone. Nate Harbeson tossed a 16-yard scoring strike to Brett Haney as the Wildcats trimmed the Sandite lead in half at 14-7 with 1:06 remaining.
Sisco reclaimed a 14-point cushion for the Sandites with his kickoff return just moments later. CPHS continued to pull away in the fourth quarter when junior running back Blake Jones scored on an 8-yard run and Campbell caught a 10-yard touchdown.
For Jones, it was his first action since suffering a mild MCL sprain in the season opener against Sapulpa.
“He’s done a really good job. We wanted to rest him a bit,” Klinck said.
The CPHS defense finished out a solid effort down the stretch. Klinck’s Sandites limited Ponca City to 252 yards of offense.
Next up for CPHS is a homecoming date with Muskogee inside Memorial Stadium. The Roughers (0-3) had their district opener with Putnam City West postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19.
