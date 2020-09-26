CPHS football: Jamon Sisco helps Sandites pull away for 35-10 win over Ponca City

PONCA CITY – Sand Springs found itself in a dogfight for nearly three quarters in its district opener Friday night.

That’s when Jamon Sisco came up with the momentum-sealing play.

Ponca City crept to within a score at 14-7 late in the third quarter despite Charles Page High School moving the ball well for a majority of the game. Sisco returned the ensuing kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown, his second of the contest. CPHS added two fourth-quarter scores and pulled away for a 35-10 victory on the road inside Sullen Stadium.

With the win, the Sandites improved to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in District 6AII-2 play.

“We’re only up a score and we respond big time,” said CPHS first-year head coach Bobby Klinck. “Just a huge momentum turn.”

Quarterback junior Ty Pennington accounted for three touchdowns. Two of those scores came through the air, both went to junior Keaton Campbell.

CPHS led just 7-0 at halftime before exploding for four scores in the second half.