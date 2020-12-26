CPHS football: game-by-game review of 2020 season

Week 0: CPHS 21, Sapulpa 17

Bobby Klinck’s first victory as Sandite head coach was certainly a memorable one. The Sandites held off Highway 97 rival Sapulpa late to pull off a four-point victory at Collins Stadium in Sapulpa on Aug. 28.

Ty Pennington threw for 185 yards and accounted for two touchdowns, including a 51-yard pass to Jamon Sisco in the first quarter and a 1-yard run in the third that gave CPHS the lead for good. Sisco finished with six catches for 137 yards and blocked a punt. Landon Hendricks led the defense with 15 tackles, three TFL’s and a fumble recovery.

Week 1: Bishop Kelley 28, CPHS 24

The Comets scored a TD in the final minute as the Sandites squandered a 24-14 lead in the third quarter in the Sept. 4 contest inside Memorial Stadium. Pennington threw for 315 yards and scored three total TDs. Keaton Campbell paced CPHS with six receptions for 136 yards and a touchdown.

Thanks to three forced turnovers and a 17-point first quarter, CPHS held a 17-7 halftime lead. Sango Whitehorn led the Sandites with 18 tackles.

Week 3: CPHS 27, Shiloh Christian 26