CPHS football: game-by-game review of 2020 season

Week 0: CPHS 21, Sapulpa 17
Bobby Klinck’s first victory as Sandite head coach was certainly a memorable one. The Sandites held off Highway 97 rival Sapulpa late to pull off a four-point victory at Collins Stadium in Sapulpa on Aug. 28.
Ty Pennington threw for 185 yards and accounted for two touchdowns, including a 51-yard pass to Jamon Sisco in the first quarter and a 1-yard run in the third that gave CPHS the lead for good. Sisco finished with six catches for 137 yards and blocked a punt. Landon Hendricks led the defense with 15 tackles, three TFL’s and a fumble recovery.
Week 1: Bishop Kelley 28, CPHS 24
The Comets scored a TD in the final minute as the Sandites squandered a 24-14 lead in the third quarter in the Sept. 4 contest inside Memorial Stadium. Pennington threw for 315 yards and scored three total TDs. Keaton Campbell paced CPHS with six receptions for 136 yards and a touchdown.
Thanks to three forced turnovers and a 17-point first quarter, CPHS held a 17-7 halftime lead. Sango Whitehorn led the Sandites with 18 tackles.
Week 3: CPHS 27, Shiloh Christian 26
Pennington scored three rushing touchdowns, the last on a 2-yard keeper early in the fourth quarter, as the Sandites rallied to knock off the Arkansas Class 4A squad in a back-and-forth game on Sept. 18 at home.
CPHS and Shiloh Christian combined for five lead changes. Landon Hendricks highlighted the Sandite defense with three fumble recoveries.
Week 4: CPHS 35, Ponca City 10
Sisco scored two touchdowns including a 93-yard kickoff return late in the third quarter that helped the Sandites pull away for a Sept. 25 road victory against the Wildcats in the District 6AII-2 opener.
Pennington accounted for 300 total yards and three TDS. Campbell caught 10 passes for 137 yards and two scores. Brycen Peterman scooped up both a pair of Ponca City fumbles.
Week 5: CPHS 45, Muskogee 14
The Sandites outscored Muskogee 28-0 in the second half on Oct. 2 as they improved to 2-0 in district play and 4-1 overall.
Blake Jones tallied 117 rushing yards and a TD. Pennington had four total scores. Ryan Shoemaker led all receivers with seven catches for 88 yards. Peterman tallied three fumble recoveries.
Week 6: BT Washington 49, CPHS 0
The Hornets pulled away with a 28-point second quarter as they tallied 475 total yards in the District 6AII-2 clash on Oct. 9. BT Washington QB Lathan Boone threw for 286 yards and three scores. Deon McKinney Jr. added 100 rushing yards and two TDs.
Week 7: Bixby 51, CPHS 20
Spartan QB Mason Williams threw for 313 yards with three TDs and Braylin Presley added three third-quarter scores as top-ranked Bixby rolled to its 31st straight win in the Oct. 15 game.
Sisco and Campbell had receiving touchdowns for CPHS and Jones added a rushing score.
Week 8: Choctaw 34, CPHS 9
Choctaw outscored the Sandites 28-0 in the second half of the Oct. 23 contest. The Yellowjackets finished with more than 300 yards on the ground as La’Trell Ray (140) and CJ Smith (126) each topped 100 yards.
Pennington had a 2-yard TD run. Zach Heinen added a 36-yard field goal in the first quarter.
Week 9: CPHS 21, Bartlesville 14
Pennington ran for a then career-high 141 yards and scored twice on the ground as CPHS pulled out a win in the Oct. 30 affair on Senior Night. Twenty-six Sandite seniors were honored as they snapped a three-game losing streak and clinched a home playoff game.
Jones added a 6-yard TD in the third quarter.
Week 10: CPHS 51, PC West 13
The Sandites closed out the regular season in style with a 44-point first half as they steamrolled past the Patriots in the Nov. 6 road contest.
Tyyee Atkinson ran for a team-high 78 yards and scored one of CPHS’ four touchdowns on the ground. Pennington passed for 273 yards. The defense forced five PC West turnovers.
Week 11: CPHS 34, Edmond Deer Creek 29
Pennington set a career-high for the second time in three weeks on the ground with 163 rushing yards. The junior also accounted for three scores in the first-round playoff win on Nov. 14.
Jacob Blevins finished with 104 receiving yards and a TD as the Sandites, playing in their first home postseason game since 2013, held on for the victory. Whitehorn tallied nine tackles with two sacks and two recovered fumbles.
Week 12: Stillwater 49, CPHS 17
The Pioneers scored 28 unanswered points in the first half as the Sandites’ season ended with a 6AII quarterfinal loss on Nov. 20 on the road. Qwontrel Walker paced Stillwater with 174 rushing yards and three TDs.
Pennington scored on a 1-yard sneak and Ryder Barnes had a 17-yard INT return for a score for CPHS. The Sandites finished the season with a 7-5 record.