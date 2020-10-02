 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CPHS football: Brycen Peterman recovers three fumbles as Sandites pull away from Muskogee

CPHS football: Brycen Peterman recovers three fumbles as Sandites pull away from Muskogee

{{featured_button_text}}
Sand Springs-Muskogee football

Sand Springs running back Blake Jones tries to run past Muskogee defenders Isaiah Givens (left) and Hunter Hess Friday night. SHAWN HEIN/Sand Springs Leader

Brycen Peterman had lost his spark for football and sat out last season. But shortly after Sand Springs began its first year under head coach Bobby Klinck, the senior found himself missing the gridiron.

“I was (in the stands) that first game,” Peterman said. “It looked so fun so I had to come and try it out. It’s been amazing. It’s been so fun. I can’t explain how fun football is now.”

Peterman, the Sandites strong safety, scooped up three Muskogee fumbles as Class 6AII No. 8-ranked Sand Springs pitched a shutout in the second half in a 45-14 District 6AII-2 win at Memorial Stadium on homecoming Friday night (see PHOTOS).

The Sandites outscored the Roughers 28-0 over the final two quarters as they improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in district play.

Junior quarterback Ty Pennington completed 20-of-30 passes for 256 yards and accounted for four touchdowns, including two on the ground. Keaton Campbell had a 60-yard scoring catch and run while Jacob Blevins tallied a 26-yard TD grab, both coming in the decisive second half.

Blake Jones led Sand Springs on the ground with 103 rushing yards, including a 35-yard TD late in the fourth.

Leading 17-14 at halftime, Peterman recovered a Sandite pooch kick to open the third quarter at the Muskogee 30. Pennington turned the extra possession into a 1-yard touchdown plunge. Peterman, who has accounted for six total takeaways this season, also recovered a Rougher fumble at the Sand Springs 8 late in the third quarter.

Isaiah Givens tallied 128 rushing yards and a touchdown to lead Muskogee (0-4, 0-1), which was plagued by the three turnovers. TK Thompson had the Roughers other score, a 2-yard run in the first quarter.

Sand Springs returns to action next week at No. 5 Booker T. Washington. Muskogee will host No. 10 Bartlesville.

Sand Springs 45, Muskogee 14

Muskogee;7;7;0;0;--;14

Sand Springs;7;10;14;14;--;45

Scoring summary

First quarter

SS — Ty Pennington 1 run (Zach Heinen kick), 7:13

MU — TK Thompson 2 run (Carter Stewart kick), :29

Second quarter

SS — Drake Fain 4 run (Heinen kick), 10:34

SS — FG, Heinen 28, 4:32

MU — Isaiah Givens 1 run (Skyler Onebear kick), 0:42

Third quarter

SS — Pennington 1 run (Heinen kick), 8:52

SS — Keaton Campbell 60 pass from Pennington (Heinen kick), 6:00

Fourth quarter

SS — Jacob Blevins 26 pass from Pennington (Heinen kick), 7:21

SS — Blake Jones 35 run (Heinen kick), 1:22

Team statistics

SS;MS

First downs;21;14

Rushes-yards;30-197;41-149

Comp-Att-Int;20-31-0;9-15-0

Passing yards;256;131

Fumbles-lost;1-1;4-3

Penalty yards;25;21

Total yards;453;280

Punts-avg.;2-38.04-26.0

District 6AII-2 Standings

;Dist.;Ovr.

;W-L;W-L;PF-PA.;DP

Sand Springs;2-0;4-1;152-95;30

Choctaw;2-0;3-2;104-115;10

Bixby;1-0;4-0;206-56;15

BT Washington;1-1;3-2;116-84;11

Putnam City West;0-0;0-2;20-90;0

Muskogee;0-1;0-4;48-151;-15

Ponca City;0-2;1-3;64-96;-21

Bartlesville;0-2;1-4;99-200;-30

Last week’s results

Sand Springs 45, Muskogee 14

Bixby 56, Carl Albert 14

BT Washington 34, Bartlesville 7

Choctaw 20, Ponca City 14

This week’s schedule

Sand Springs at BT Washington

Bartlesville at Muskogee

Choctaw at Bixby

Putnam City West at Ponca City

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News