CPHS fastpitch: Drew Hawkins, Madison Lee and Aliyah Taff earn All-State honors

Postseason honors continued to roll in for Sand Springs fastpitch on Tuesday.

Charles Page High School seniors Drew Hawkins, Madison Lee and Aliyah Taff were each named to the Large East squad team for the Oklahoma High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association All-State games. The three Sandite selections tied the second-most All-State honorees ever in a season.

The OFSCA All-State games will be played June 11-12 at Oklahoma Christian University in Edmond.

Hawkins, Lee and Taff were also named to the All-Region 14 team.

Hawkins finished with a .409 batting average and 32 runs scored while roaming the outfield.

At shortstop, Lee led CPHS in batting average (.532), on-base percentage (.598), hits (58) and runs scored (46) and tied for team honors in doubles and walks with 13 each.

Taff tallied 17-6 record as the staff ace and recorded 148 strikeouts with a 1.82 ERA in 153 2/3 innings of work.

