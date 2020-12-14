CPHS Dance wins Large 6A hip-hop state title

Charles Page High School Dance squad experienced a myriad of obstacles in 2020.

The team was forced to adapt to a drastically different training schedule that rarely had them together in person due to COVID-19. Much of the time, practices took place over a screen.

But they continued to persevere and, in the end, their dedication paid off as CPHS Dance was recently crowned the Large 6A state champions in hip-hop by the Oklahoma State Dance Team Directors’ Association.

CPHS has won the title on multiple occasions but this was its first championship in the competition since 2014.

“It’s amazing, especially with this year,” said CPHS Dance Director Michelle Spears, who will be stepping down after 20 years leading the program. “We were at a dead stop in April when everything happened. These girls didn’t realize what was next.”

Spears credited CPHS varsity head coach Jordan Welcher for her work as “the wheels that run this team” that kept the team on track.

Normally, the annual OSDTDA event fills up the Cox Business Convention Center in downtown Tulsa but social distancing guidelines forced this year’s event to take place virtually. Instead, teams had to send in their entries to a panel of judges.