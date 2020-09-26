CPHS cross country: Sandite boys finish second overall at home meet

The Sand Springs boys cross country team showed off their depth Saturday morning at the Case Community Center.

Alexander Lopez led the way with a sixth-place finish, one four Sandites who finished in the top-12, as CPHS finished second overall in its home Gold Rush Invitational.

Lopez clocked a time of 18 minutes, 46 seconds, one second in front of teammate Dalton Wilcox, who finished seventh, and two seconds ahead of Sam English. Noah Hanlon took 12th with a time of 18:58. David Rigsby (23:00), Zach Davis (23:16) and Kai Lambo (27:37) also competed for CPHS.

Wagoner’s John Vunetich claimed the individual crown with a time of 17:17 while Edison took home top team honors.

In the girls’ race, Jasmin Lopez, one of just four Sandites competing, finished second individually. The CPHS junior clocked a time of 22:55. Lopez’s time was bested only by race winner Devyn Doakes of Edison, who finished in 22:11.

Kirsten Neal (30:03), Madison Chambers (30:52) and Laila Mirza (31:23) also ran for the Sandites.

Enid won the team title followed by Sapulpa in second and Edison third.

CPHS is scheduled to return to action Thursday at OBU.

