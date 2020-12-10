CPHS basketball: Slow start plagues short-handed Sandites against No. 3 Edmond North

BIXBY – Entering a loaded field at the Bixby Tournament, the last thing a short-handed Sand Springs girls basketball team needed was to face additional adversity on Thursday afternoon against third-ranked Edmond North.

But a 13-point deficit in the first quarter is what the Sandites encountered as they went on to fall 47-29 to the Huskies in the first round at Whitey Ford Field House.

Charles Page High School fell to 2-1 on the season with the loss and will return to action at 2 p.m. Friday against either Moore or Putnam City in the consolation semifinals.

Without 6-foot-2 junior Layne Kirkendoll and Mar’Leshia Morris still recovering from a foot injury, No. 9 CPHS entered the contest with limited depth on the interior. Edmond North took advantage by getting the Sandites into early foul trouble and led 18-5 less than six minutes into the contest.

“We had to do a lot of adjusting on the fly,” said CPHS coach Josh Berry. “A few things that we had prepared for, we had to change at the last minute.”

The Huskies maximized their size advantage at both ends of the court as they led by as many as 18 in the first half before Journey Armstead banked in a long 3-pointer to beat the halftime buzzer as CPHS trailed 25-10 going into the intermission.