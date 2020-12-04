CPHS basketball: Sandites rout NOAH in opener, 103-67

Marlo Fox got a well-deserved rest when he exited Thursday night’s season opener in the fourth quarter with a game-high 23 points.

But the senior guard continued to cheer his Charles Page High School teammates as the Sandites approached an unprecedented milestone. When Ryan Shoemaker’s bucket with a minute enabled CPHS to reach the 100-point mark, Fox was leading the cheers as the Sandites rolled to a 103-67 victory over NOAH inside Ed Dubie Field House.

It marked the first time in head coach Eric Savage’s tenure CPHS had topped the century mark.

“I was telling my teammates and everybody ‘we’ve got to get 100,’” said Fox, who regularly attacked the rim and finished 9-of-10 from the free throw line. “I’m happy for my teammates. Even if I have a bad game and we get the win, I’m still going to be happy. I just try to do everything I can to be a good leader for my teammates.”

Fox was one of four Sandites who finished in double figures as their athleticism and outside shooting proved to be too much for the overmatched Jaguars.

Fellow senior guard Cason Savage finished with 20 points, including three 3-pointers. High-energy junior Jason Clark tallied 15 points while senior forward Daren Hawkins put up 11 points.