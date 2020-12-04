CPHS basketball: Sandites rout NOAH in opener, 103-67

Marlo Fox got a well-deserved rest when he exited Thursday night’s season opener in the fourth quarter with a game-high 23 points.
But the senior guard continued to cheer his Charles Page High School teammates as the Sandites approached an unprecedented milestone. When Ryan Shoemaker’s bucket with a minute enabled CPHS to reach the 100-point mark, Fox was leading the cheers as the Sandites rolled to a 103-67 victory over NOAH inside Ed Dubie Field House.
It marked the first time in head coach Eric Savage’s tenure CPHS had topped the century mark.
“I was telling my teammates and everybody ‘we’ve got to get 100,’” said Fox, who regularly attacked the rim and finished 9-of-10 from the free throw line. “I’m happy for my teammates. Even if I have a bad game and we get the win, I’m still going to be happy. I just try to do everything I can to be a good leader for my teammates.”
Fox was one of four Sandites who finished in double figures as their athleticism and outside shooting proved to be too much for the overmatched Jaguars.
Fellow senior guard Cason Savage finished with 20 points, including three 3-pointers. High-energy junior Jason Clark tallied 15 points while senior forward Daren Hawkins put up 11 points.
After a bit of a slow start, the Sandites cranked up the heat offensively and grabbed a 31-18 lead at the end of the first quarter as Fox and Savage combined for 17 points in the first eight minutes alone.
CPHS continued to light up the scoreboard with a 24-point second quarter and expanded its cushion to 55-30 by halftime.
Holding a comfortable 74-44 lead going into the fourth quarter, the only remaining drama was if the Sandites would top triple digits. Seven different players reached the scoring ledge in CPHS’ final 29-point stanza.
Playing their first game in nearly nine months, coach Savage said his team was motivated to get back on the court.
“Just the excitement of getting to play a game again, I think they really brought a lot of energy,” Savage said. “It was fun to see.”
Jarreth Ingram and Caden Babcock led NOAH with 14 points each.
The Sandites get a couple of days off before they embark on a busy first full week of the season.
CPHS opens play in the Inola Tournament Monday night against the host Longhorns, the first of three games in the tournament which concludes next weekend. On Tuesday, the Sandites travel to Bartlesville to open up Frontier Conference action.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!