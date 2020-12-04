CPHS basketball: Sandite girls use defensive prowess to pull away from NOAH, 84-30

Sand Springs had thrown several haymakers in the first half Thursday night in its season opener against NOAH through its stifling defensive pressure.

But the Jaguars found their way to free throw line and, courtesy of poor Sandite from the field, found themselves within arms-reach as Charles Page High School led 34-20 going into halftime at Ed Dubie Field House.

CPHS put both ends of the floor together in the second half as it outscored NOAH 50-10 over the last two quarters in an 84-30 runaway verdict.

“I thought we played like a team that it was their first game on their home court,” said second-year head coach Josh Berry. “Everybody was a little jittery, trying to press a little bit. They calmed down and they played together and played harder.”

The Sandites saw their lead whittled down to 34-23 in opening moments of the third quarter following a NOAH three-point play. CPHS responded by scoring 25 unanswered points as it opened up a 59-23 lead in the waning seconds of the quarter.

Berry’s bunch duplicated their efforts in the fourth quarter as they outscored NOAH by an identical 25-5 margin to close out the game.