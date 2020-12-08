CPHS basketball: Sandite girls steamroll past Bartlesville, 67-31

BARTLESVILLE – A blazing start and another stifling defensive effort propelled the Sand Springs girls to an easy victory in its Frontier Valley Conference opener Tuesday night.

The Sandites, ranked No. 9 in the latest Class 6A coaches poll, held a commanding 29-5 lead after one quarter and rolled to a 67-31 road win against Bartlesville.

Journey Armstead scored a game-high 21 points and Sakauri Wilson added 11 points as nine different Charles Page High School players reached the scoring column. Bayleigh Cheney chipped in with nine points while Darrin Jordan and Mikah Hampton added six points each. The Sandites, 2-0 overall, made 12 3-pointers in the game.

CPHS knocked down five of those treys from four different players during their first-quarter explosion. Defensively, the Sandites held Bartlesville to two field goals over the first eight minutes. CPHS expanded its cushion to 43-16 by halftime before cruising to the eventual 36-point margin.

Elise Rovenstine was the lone Bruin in double figures with 10 points for Bartlesville (0-2).

The Sandites return to action Thursday in the first round of the Bixby Invitational. CPHS is scheduled to tipoff against 6A No. 3 Edmond North at 2 p.m.

