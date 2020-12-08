CPHS basketball: Sandite girls set for loaded Bixby Invitational

Sand Springs girls could be in line for a series of early-season litmus test against some of the best basketball teams in the state.

Ranked No. 9 in Class 6A going into this week’s coaches poll, the Sandites are one of five top-10 teams competing in the Bixby Invitational beginning Thursday. Charles Page High School opens tournament play at 2 p.m. against No. 3 Edmond North, a state qualifier last year.

Also part of CPHS bracket is No. 2 Moore against Putnam City. The opposite side is highlighted by rival and 5A No. 1 Sapulpa against Edmond Memorial along with tourney host and 6A No. 9 Spartans squaring off against OKC Storm.

Should the Sandites pull of the first-round upset, they would take on the Moore-Putnam City winner at 5 p.m. Friday. The CPHS-Edmond North loser would play at 2 p.m. on Friday.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.