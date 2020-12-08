 Skip to main content
CPHS basketball: Sandite girls set for loaded Bixby Invitational

Sand Springs basketball

Sandite girls head coach Josh Berry looks back at the Sand Springs bench.

 Shawn Hein, Sand Springs Leader

Sand Springs girls could be in line for a series of early-season litmus test against some of the best basketball teams in the state.

Ranked No. 9 in Class 6A going into this week’s coaches poll, the Sandites are one of five top-10 teams competing in the Bixby Invitational beginning Thursday. Charles Page High School opens tournament play at 2 p.m. against No. 3 Edmond North, a state qualifier last year.

Also part of CPHS bracket is No. 2 Moore against Putnam City. The opposite side is highlighted by rival and 5A No. 1 Sapulpa against Edmond Memorial along with tourney host and 6A No. 9 Spartans squaring off against OKC Storm.

Should the Sandites pull of the first-round upset, they would take on the Moore-Putnam City winner at 5 p.m. Friday. The CPHS-Edmond North loser would play at 2 p.m. on Friday.

Bixby Invitational

Thursday, Dec. 10

Sand Springs vs. Edmond North, 2 p.m.

Sapulpa vs. Edmond Memorial, 3:30 p.m.

Moore vs. Putnam City, 5 p.m.

OKC Storm at Bixby, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 11

Sand Springs-Edmond North loser vs. Moore-Putnam City loser, 2 p.m.

Sapulpa-Edmond Memorial loser vs. OKC Storm-Bixby loser, 3:30 p.m.

Sand Springs-Edmond North winner vs. Moore-Putnam City winner, 5 p.m.

Sapulpa-Edmond Memorial winner vs. OKC Storm-Bixby winner, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12

7th place game, 2 p.m.

5th place game, 3:30 p.m.

3rd place game, 5 p.m.

Championship, 6:30 p.m.

