CPHS basketball: Sandite girls fall to Edmond Memorial in consolation finals

BIXBY – The second half doomed the Sand Springs girls basketball team Saturday in the Bixby Invitational consolation finals.

Charles Page High School looked to be in good position after it outscored Edmond Memorial 13-5 in the second quarter and took a 21-15 lead into halftime. But the Bulldogs responded by outscoring the Sandites by 12 over the final two quarters and pinned them with a 46-40 defeat.

The Sandites dropped their second of three games during the tournament and fell to 3-2 overall on the season.

Journey Armstead led CPHS with 14 points. Hailey Jackson added seven points followed by Mikah Hampton with six and Darrian Jordan had five.

Baylor Franz paced Edmond Memorial with a game-high 21 points.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.