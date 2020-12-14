 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CPHS basketball: Sandite girls fall to Edmond Memorial in consolation finals

CPHS basketball: Sandite girls fall to Edmond Memorial in consolation finals

{{featured_button_text}}
Sand Springs basketball

Sand Springs finished off play in the Bixby Invitational Saturday with a 46-40 loss to Edmond Memorial.

 Shawn Hein, Sand Springs Leader

BIXBY – The second half doomed the Sand Springs girls basketball team Saturday in the Bixby Invitational consolation finals.

Charles Page High School looked to be in good position after it outscored Edmond Memorial 13-5 in the second quarter and took a 21-15 lead into halftime. But the Bulldogs responded by outscoring the Sandites by 12 over the final two quarters and pinned them with a 46-40 defeat.

The Sandites dropped their second of three games during the tournament and fell to 3-2 overall on the season.

Journey Armstead led CPHS with 14 points. Hailey Jackson added seven points followed by Mikah Hampton with six and Darrian Jordan had five.

Baylor Franz paced Edmond Memorial with a game-high 21 points.

Edmond Memorial 46, Sand Springs 40

Sand Springs;8;13;9;10;--;40

Edmond Memorial;10;5;18;13;--;46

Sand Springs: Journey Armstead 14, Hailey Jackson 7, Mikah Hampton 6, Darrian Jordan 5, Avery Tanner 3, Bayleigh Cheney 3, Sakauri Wilson 2.

Edmond Memorial: Franz 21, Johnson 8, Langenberg 6, Hensley 6, Hjelmstad 2, Hall 2, Hamlin 1.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News