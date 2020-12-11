 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CPHS basketball: Sandite girls bounce back in Bixby tournament

CPHS basketball: Sandite girls bounce back in Bixby tournament

{{featured_button_text}}
Sand Springs basketball

Journey Armstead scored a team-high 21 points in Sand Springs' 46-37 win over Piedmont Friday in the Bixby Invitational consolation semifinals.

 Shawn Hein

BIXBY – Sand Springs bounced back with its most impressive win on the young season Friday afternoon in the Bixby Invitational.

A day after suffering a first-round loss to 6A No. 3 Edmond North, the Sandite defense ignited a strong start against 5A No. 2 Piedmont. Charles Page High School then pulled away in the second half for a 46-37 win in the consolation semifinals.

With the victory, CPHS (3-1) advanced to face Edmond Memorial Saturday in the consolation finals.

The Sandites gave up just one field goal in the first quarter as they grabbed an early 10-3 lead. CPHS saw its lead dwindle to 22-20 by halftime before outscoring Piedmont 24-17 over the final two quarters.

Journey Armstead led CPHS with 21 points. Darrian Jordan also reached double digits with 11 points. Sakauri Wilson added nine points and Hailey Jackson chipped in with five.

The Wildcats (0-3) were paced by Delanie Crawford with 21 points.

Sand Springs 46, Piedmont 37

CPHS;10;12;15;9;--;46

Piedmont;3;17;12;5;--;37

CPHS (3-1): Journey Armstead 21, Darrian Jordan 11, Sakauri Wilson 9, Hailey Jackson 5.

Piedmont (0-3): Crawford 21, Carr 12, Harmon 5, Lee 1.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News