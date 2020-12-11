CPHS basketball: Sandite girls bounce back in Bixby tournament

BIXBY – Sand Springs bounced back with its most impressive win on the young season Friday afternoon in the Bixby Invitational.

A day after suffering a first-round loss to 6A No. 3 Edmond North, the Sandite defense ignited a strong start against 5A No. 2 Piedmont. Charles Page High School then pulled away in the second half for a 46-37 win in the consolation semifinals.

With the victory, CPHS (3-1) advanced to face Edmond Memorial Saturday in the consolation finals.

The Sandites gave up just one field goal in the first quarter as they grabbed an early 10-3 lead. CPHS saw its lead dwindle to 22-20 by halftime before outscoring Piedmont 24-17 over the final two quarters.

Journey Armstead led CPHS with 21 points. Darrian Jordan also reached double digits with 11 points. Sakauri Wilson added nine points and Hailey Jackson chipped in with five.

The Wildcats (0-3) were paced by Delanie Crawford with 21 points.

