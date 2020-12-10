CPHS basketball: Sandite boys teams out until after Christmas due to quarantine

The first month of the Sand Springs boys basketball season ended prematurely on Wednesday night.

Sandite head coach Eric Savage announced the varsity and JV teams will not play any more games until after Christmas. The entire team began quarantine after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

“Unfortunately, it’s the world we’re living in right now,” Savage said. “Some of the players are on quarantine for multiple times now. It’s frustrating for them and for all of us. We just deal with it the best we can and try to stay healthy. The health and safety of our players is priority one.”

The Charles Page High School varsity team was off to a 2-1 start following games on back-to-back nights earlier this week. CPHS was scheduled to play two more games in the Inola Tournament for the remainder of the week, beginning with Thursday’s semifinal contest against Stilwell, then conclude its pre-Christmas schedule Dec. 15 on the road against Muskogee.