CPHS basketball: Sandite boys fall to Union, 68-54

Problematic stretches in both the second and fourth quarters were too much for the Sand Springs boys to overcome Friday night at home against Union.

The Redskins used a late first-half surge to take a nine-point lead into halftime, then pulled away again with a big spurt to start the final stanza as they dealt Charles Page High School a 68-54 defeat inside Ed Dubie Field House.

Dalen Fuller led a balanced scoring attack for the Redskins with 14 points. Dayon Aromaye added 13 points for Union, which improved to 7-4 overall and 4-1 in Frontier Valley Conference play.

Corbin Fisher paced CPHS with a game-high 19 points. Cason Savage added 10 points for the Sandites, who fell to 4-3 on the season and 1-3 in league action.

Tied at 15 after one quarter, Union used a late second-quarter run to take a 32-23 lead into the intermission. The Redskins maintained a 51-43 lead going into the fourth quarter when they scored 15 of the first 19 points and took a commanding 66-47 advantage with three minutes remaining.

CPHS returns to action Tuesday when it travels to Owasso. On Thursday, the Sandites begin play in the Port City Classic in Catoosa against Collinsville.

