CPHS basketball: Sandite boys fall to Bartlesville on the road, 75-56

BARTLESVILLE – Hitting the road for the second time in as many days, the Sand Springs boys were greeted rudely in the Frontier Valley Conference opener Tuesday night.

Adam Nakvinda scored a game-high 25 points and teammate David Castillo added 20 points as Bartlesville used a strong second half to stun the Sandites, 75-56.

Less than 24 hours after winning a first-round tournament game on the road in Inola, the Sandites trailed just 33-31 at halftime. But Bartlesville outscored Charles Page High School by 17 in the second half as it pulled away for the win.

Jason Clark led CPHS with 24 points, all of which came in the first three quarters. Marlo Fox tallied 11 points while Ethan Oakley had seven points. Corbin Fisher and Ryan Shoemaker had five each.

The Sandites return to action Thursday in the semifinals of the Inola Tournament against Stilwell.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.