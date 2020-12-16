CPHS basketball: Journey Armstrong tallies season-high 27 points in Sandite road win over Muskogee

MUSKOGEE – Josh Berry’s return to his old stomping grounds resulted in a win, but not without some anxious moments Tuesday night.

Journey Armstead continued her scoring onslaught with a season-high 27 points as Sand Springs jumped out to a strong start and then held off Muskogee 54-49 on the road in their final game before the Christmas break.

It marked the first game back to Ron D. Milan Gymnasium for Berry, the Charles Page High School girls coach, since he spent seven seasons with the Rougher boys program.

The Sandites improved to 4-2 overall on the season and 2-0 Frontier Valley Conference play with the win.

CPHS bolted out to a commanding 20-6 first-quarter advantage, including nine points from Armstead and six from Hailey Jackson. Muskogee then sliced the Sandite lead to just two, 26-24, going into halftime thanks to a 15-point second quarter.

Jackson scored 10 of her 16 points in the third quarter as CPHS maintained a 42-38 cushion going into the final eight minutes. Tied at 47 with just less than two minutes remaining, Mikah Hampton buried a go-ahead 3-pointer, one of her two treys in the quarter. Armstead connected on three-of-four free throws down the stretch as CPHS went on to the win in Muskogee’s home opener.