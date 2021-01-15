CPHS basketball: Eric Savage set to face familiar colleague in Port City Classic

Eric Savage will see a familiar face in Thursday’s first round of the Port City Classic in Catoosa.

Savage and Sand Springs will take on Collinsville at 8:30 p.m. at Catoosa High School. The Cardinals are led by Todd Anderson, a former assistant under Savage during their days together at Tulsa Memorial.

Like Savage’s resurgence job at Charles Page High School, Anderson has revived a once struggling Cardinal basketball program. Anderson guided Collinsville to the 5A state tournament in 2019, the program’s first appearance in 43 years, and a regional championship a year ago.

CPHS, 4-2 overall going into Friday’s game against Union, will look to build on its momentum from a 20-point romp of rival Sapulpa earlier in the week.

Should the Sandites knock off Collinsville, they will face the Bishop Kelley-Tulsa Edison winner in the Port City semifinals. First round matchups on the other side of the bracket include Owasso against host Catoosa and Victory Christian against Tahlequah.

