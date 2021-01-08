CPHS basketball: Corbin Fisher sparks Sandite rout of Okmulgee

After a bit of a slow start Friday night against Okmulgee, Corbin Fisher gave his Sand Springs teammates a spark.

The Charles Page High School junior drove the lane and converted a conventional three-point play late in the first quarter that gave the Sandites a 14-13 lead. CPHS closed the quarter with 11 unanswered points and never looked back as it went on to rout the Bulldogs, 87-34, inside Ed Dubie Field House.

With the victory, CPHS snapped a two-game losing streak, which included a heartbreaker Tuesday night at Bixby, and improved to 3-2 overall on the season.

Fisher was one of four Sandites in double figure scoring as he poured in a game-high 17 points. Marlo Fox added 16 points, followed by Jason Clark with 13 points and Cason Savage with 10. Twelve CPHS players reached the scoring column for the game.

Following the late first-quarter surge, CPHS continued to overwhelm Okmulgee with a 27-point output in the second quarter and grabbed a 49-20 lead at halftime. The Sandite defense smothered the Bulldogs as they allowed just six total field goals over the final three quarters.