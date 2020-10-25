Choctaw pulls away CPHS with second-half surge

CHOCTAW - Missed opportunities cost Sand Springs early on before Choctaw took over the game in the final two quarters Friday night.
The No. 4-ranked Yellowjackets outscored the No. 9 Sandites 28-0 in the second half as they pulled away for a 34-9 victory in a District 6AII-2 contest at Bill Jensen Field.
La’Trell Ray finished with 140 rushing yards and a touchdown. Teammate CJ Smith added 126 yards on the ground and another score for Choctaw, which retained its second-place status in the district with a 4-1 mark and 5-3 overall.
OU commit Jordan Mukes and the Choctaw defense held Sand Springs (4-4, 2-3) to 134 total yards for the game and two first downs in the second half.
The Sandites took a 9-6 lead at halftime thanks to a pair of Choctaw turnovers in the first half.
Defensive end Landon Hendricks scooped up a Yellowjacket giveaway on the first play from scrimmage at the Choctaw 21. Sand Springs was forced to settle for a Zach Heinen 36-yard field goal less than two minutes into the contest.
The Sandites missed opportunities in the passing game with early drops and turned the ball over on downs three times in the first half, twice inside the Yellowjacket 25 yard line. The second time came on a Drake Fain fumble on 4th and 1 from the 14. Choctaw converted the turnover into a 10-play, 89-yard scoring drive. Quarterback Steele Wasel capped the march off with a 1-yard plunge with 6:55 left in the second quarter.
But Fain, the Sandites sophomore linebacker, later made up for the giveaway when he snagged a Choctaw fumble and strolled 38 yards down to the 2. Sand Springs quarterback Ty Pennington found the endzone on the ensuing play to give the Sandites a 9-6 lead with 3:06 remaining in the half.
“We had four drops where we could’ve had a couple other touchdowns,” said Sandites coach Bobby Klinck. “When you go against a very well-coached team with great athletes, you’ve got to make the plays and we didn’t.
Klinck added, “If we could’ve gone up a couple of scores (in the first half), maybe things turn out different. And then I got out-coached big time in the second half.”
Ray gave Choctaw the lead for good on its first possession of the third quarter with an 18-yard TD catch from Wasel. Smith followed with a 37-yard scoring sprint on the first play of the Yellowjackets’ next drive. After Dylan Sallas intercepted Wasel at the goal line to turn Choctaw away, the Yellowjacket QB ran 18 yards for a score with 8:32 left in the fourth quarter. Ray set up Choctaw’s final score with a 61-yard run, then found the endzone from 16 yards out.
