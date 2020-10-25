Choctaw pulls away CPHS with second-half surge

CHOCTAW - Missed opportunities cost Sand Springs early on before Choctaw took over the game in the final two quarters Friday night.

The No. 4-ranked Yellowjackets outscored the No. 9 Sandites 28-0 in the second half as they pulled away for a 34-9 victory in a District 6AII-2 contest at Bill Jensen Field.

La’Trell Ray finished with 140 rushing yards and a touchdown. Teammate CJ Smith added 126 yards on the ground and another score for Choctaw, which retained its second-place status in the district with a 4-1 mark and 5-3 overall.

OU commit Jordan Mukes and the Choctaw defense held Sand Springs (4-4, 2-3) to 134 total yards for the game and two first downs in the second half.

The Sandites took a 9-6 lead at halftime thanks to a pair of Choctaw turnovers in the first half.

Defensive end Landon Hendricks scooped up a Yellowjacket giveaway on the first play from scrimmage at the Choctaw 21. Sand Springs was forced to settle for a Zach Heinen 36-yard field goal less than two minutes into the contest.