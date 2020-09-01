Chamber golf tournament to help reopen The Canyons at Blackjack Ridge

Kyle Smith is entering his first-ever golf tournament as a chamber director, and he is ready to kick-off his organization’s top fundraising event.

The Sand Springs Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic will be held Friday, Oct. 2 at the newly renovated Canyons at Blackjack Ridge Golf Course after the course was closed for months for renovations. The tournament will christen the new club house.

According to Smith, the tournament is the chamber's biggest fundraising event, and the money raised helps with the day-to-day operations throughout its fiscal year. It is also an opportunity for the community to come together, have fun, and network on the golf course.

“COVID-19 has impacted the chamber, as it has many of our local small businesses,” Smith said. “We haven't been able to conduct some of the smaller fund raising events. So, this year is even more important as it relates to fundraising and operations.”

The tournament is a four-man scramble with registration at 7:30 a.m. There will be a 19th hole "grab-n-go" breakfast at 7:45 a.m. and a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Lunch will be provided at 1:30 p.m.

Smith would like to see Sand Springs’ top companies get involved with the tournament, pumping money and life in the tournament.

“I would like to see our top 25 companies in the Sand Springs community sponsor our VIP level sponsorship at $1,000 (each). That level of engagement will help us to absorb impact due to COVID-19, as well as help to reduce the cost for future events,” he said.