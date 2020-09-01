Chamber golf tournament to help reopen The Canyons at Blackjack Ridge

Kyle Smith is entering his first-ever golf tournament as a chamber director, and he is ready to kick-off his organization’s top fundraising event.
The Sand Springs Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic will be held Friday, Oct. 2 at the newly renovated Canyons at Blackjack Ridge Golf Course after the course was closed for months for renovations. The tournament will christen the new club house.
According to Smith, the tournament is the chamber's biggest fundraising event, and the money raised helps with the day-to-day operations throughout its fiscal year. It is also an opportunity for the community to come together, have fun, and network on the golf course.
“COVID-19 has impacted the chamber, as it has many of our local small businesses,” Smith said. “We haven't been able to conduct some of the smaller fund raising events. So, this year is even more important as it relates to fundraising and operations.”
The tournament is a four-man scramble with registration at 7:30 a.m. There will be a 19th hole "grab-n-go" breakfast at 7:45 a.m. and a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Lunch will be provided at 1:30 p.m.
Smith would like to see Sand Springs’ top companies get involved with the tournament, pumping money and life in the tournament.
“I would like to see our top 25 companies in the Sand Springs community sponsor our VIP level sponsorship at $1,000 (each). That level of engagement will help us to absorb impact due to COVID-19, as well as help to reduce the cost for future events,” he said.
Since a lot of people have been cooped up in their houses due to social distancing and quarantines, the golf tournament is a chance for people to get out and enjoy the outdoors.
“I hope to provide an outing that gets the Sand Springs community outdoors, while providing a high quality networking event. Many of us have reduced our engagements, and this event provides the opportunity to help our chamber while having an enjoyable time outdoors. Every dollar raised will help our local Chamber. We're honored to have so many great businesses that are already involved. Sand Springs is an awesome community. I can't wait to experience this event in person on October 2,” Smith said.
Kirk McCracken
Managing Editor
Sand Springs Leader
kirk.mccracken@sandspringsleader.com
918-850-1805
