Case Park set to host regional cross country meets

The top runners from both Class 6A and 5A will converge on Case Park once again Saturday looking to extend their season in the cross country regional meets.

Races begin at 10 a.m. with the 6A girls race, followed by the boys at approximately 10:45. The 5A girls race is scheduled for noon prior to the 5A boys at 12:45 p.m.

The top seven teams will qualify for state, as will the top seven individual runners from non-qualifying teams. The state meet will take place Oct. 31 at Edmond Santa Fe High School.

Sandites compete

at Frontier meetBoth Charles Page High School teams ran in the Frontier Conference meet Tuesday, Oct. 13, which took place at Mohawk Park in Tulsa.

On the boys’ side, Sam English paced the Sandites with a time of 18 minutes, 38 seconds, followed by teammates Noah Hanlon (18:40.52), Dalton Wilcox (19:26.28), Caleb James (19:36.64), Zach Davis (21:55.56), David Rigsby (22:03.98) and Michael Johnson (22:09.02)

Ty Davis led the girls’ squad as she finished the course in 27:09. She was followed by Bella Ensten (28:36.80), Laila Mirza (28:37.15), Madison Chambers (28:58.20), Kirsten Neal (30:55.53) and Emily Patton (32:29.36).

