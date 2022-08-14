Busy opening week for Sandites pitcher Addie Hughes

Addie Hughes received the bulk of the pitching duty during a busy opening week for the Sand Springs softball team.

Hughes, a sophomore, went 2-4 as she allowed 31 hits, struck out 14 and walked only four in 26 innings.

Jaden Jordan was the hitting standout with three homers in seven games for the 3-4 Sandites.

The Sandites kicked off 2022 with a pair of non-district losses before playing in the Broken Arrow tournament over the weekend. Sand Springs lost 9-0 at Tahlequah (5-3) and were no-hit in a 2-0 home loss against Owasso.

Kelsi Hilton pitched the first win of the season on Friday against Edmond North. She allowed 16 hits, three walks, and had eight strikeouts over 9⅔ innings in Week 1.

Sand Springs batted .500 against the Huskies in a 15-3 tournament-opening rout that lasted only three innings. Jaden Jordan scored three runs and had four RBIs. She also hit the team’s first homer of the season.

Hughes picked up her first win of the year in a 9-2 romp against Claremore (2-3), as she had six strikeouts.

Jordan was 3-of-4 with a run and two RBIs, Mikena Stephens was 2-of-4 with a run and three RBIs, and Ashlyn Clark was 2-of-4 with two runs.

Broken Arrow (4-1) spoiled the Sandites' tournament title hopes 7-5 in the third game of the day, despite Sand Springs out-hitting the Tigers 8-7. The Sandites committed two errors and stranded nine in the close battle.

On Saturday, the Sandites won 9-0 against Jay. Hughes gave up only one hit in three innings for the win, and Jordan blasted her second homer of the season.

The Sandites’ day ended with a 9-2 loss to Bristow in bracket play despite a seven-hit performance that included solo homers from Jordan and Hilton.

Abby Glasglow went 3-for-3 at the plate but was stranded every time, as were four other Sandite runners.

The Sandites will look to get back above .500 with a district double-header Monday at Enid (2-2) and then will play at the Rogers State Festival on Thursday and Friday.

Fishing

Two teams of Sand Springs bass fishers earned their way to the Bassmaster High School National Championship on Aug. 11-13 at Lake Hartwell in Anderson, South Carolina.

Freshmen Eli Rogers and Nathan Griffin placed 158th out of 311 teams, catching eight fish weighing 12 pounds, 7 ounces. Seniors Mack Taylor and Parker Haling caught nine fish weighing 12 pounds, 1 ounce.