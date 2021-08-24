Bright outlook for Sandites going into football season opener Friday

Whenever a football team graduates 27 players, including a top receiver, a top running back, several top defenders, and almost the entire offensive line, the outlook for the upcoming season might not be so promising.
But that's not the situation with Sand Springs, which is No. 8 in the Tulsa World's Class 6AII rankings going into its season opener at 7 p.m. Friday against Highway 97 rival Sapulpa at Memorial Stadium.
The host Sandites looked like a veteran group in a 17-0 win over 5A title contender Collinsville in a half-game last Friday night.
Sand Springs forced two punts, Alex Turner returned an interception 45 yards, and the Cardinals’ two other drives ended with the clock. Meanwhile the home team scored on three of its four possessions.
Senior quarterback Ty Pennington was 7-of-11 passing for 192 yards and two touchdowns behind a fairly young offensive line. Keaton Campbell stole the show at receiver, scoring both touchdowns on three catches and racking up 154 yards overall, and backup QB Brody Rutledge had three catches for 30 yards.
The offensive line is a younger unit as well after the team graduated five linemen with starting experience. Mason Harris, Matthew Shelton, Morgan Eubanks, Owen Higgins, and Marcus Sims will anchor the offensive front this time around.
“We’ve got a lot of young guys,” second-year head coach Bobby Klinck said after the game. “Coach (Jason) Medrano has come in here and just done an unbelievable job. That goes for the rest of this coaching staff. This is the least amount of work I’ve ever done getting ready for a season. I told them, this camp, practice, and everything in this scrimmage -- man we’ve been on point. I’m very proud of this coaching staff, and we’ve got some good football players on this team."
Jason Medrano is leading the Sandites’ offensive line this season after a two-year stint as Catoosa’s head coach. Lee Kizzar is taking over as offensive coordinator after Stephen Hogan returned to his hometown of Greenwood, Arkansas for the same position there. Kizzar previously coached tight ends for the Sandites.
Not much has changed on the defensive side of the ball, and defensive coordinator Shane Ingram’s unit looks ready to go, based on its performance against Collinsville.
Brooks Dudley, Drake Fain, Landon Hendricks, Turner, Conner Light, Gabe Brown and Dom Ornelas are among the names to look for on the defense this season.
It won’t be an easy road. Three-time defending 6AII champion Bixby is the odds-on favorite to repeat. Choctaw, last year’s state runner-up, and fourth-ranked Booker T. Washington are also in the same district as the Sandites. Washington is the only other team besides Bixby to win a 6AII title in the seven years of that classification.
The Sandites remain loaded at the skill positions. Top running back Blake Jones returns after amassing 484 yards and seven TDs in an injury-riddled campaign. Campbell and Jacob Blevins will give Pennington options at receiver as both posted over 600 yards apiece and combined for 10 TDs last year. Ryan Shoemaker also showed skill at tight end, collecting 226 yards.
Pennington is already ranking among the top QBs in Sandites history with over 3,600 yards passing and 27 TDs, as well as 744 yards rushing and 14 TDs in the past two seasons.
“Keaton Campbell’s a two-sport star,” Klinck said. “Our quarterback’s a two-sport star. These are guys that are going to make big plays all year, and college recruiters need to start waking up a bit.”
Despite its success Friday, the team wasn’t flawless. The Sandites gave up a handful of penalties, had a three-and-out, and stalled in the red zone on their first drive.
“We’ve got a lot of things to get better at in terms of penalties,” Klinck said. “We scored points on big plays, we have that capability. I’d like to see more sustained drives. I’d have liked for us to have finished that first drive instead of kicking a field goal.”
Collinsville coach Kevin Jones likes what he saw from the Sandites.
"They are really tough, an outstanding team," Jones said. "Coach Klinck is doing a great job. They may be the best team we play until at least the second round of the playoffs."
The Sandites were 7-5 last year when they prevailed 21-17 at Sapulpa, dealt Arkansas 4A champion Shiloh Christian its only loss of the season, finished fourth in the district, and won a playoff game against Deer Creek before falling to powerhouse Stillwater on the road.
Prior to that, they went 10-21 over the previous three seasons, but were perennial playoff contenders from 2012-17, including a state runner-up finish in '15.
The Sandites' opening opponent, Sapulpa, is ranked No. 9 in 5A. Friday will be the 95th installment of the Highway 97 rivalry. Sapulpa leads the series with a 45-44-5 record, and the two teams have met annually since 1930.
Barry Lewis, Tulsa World, contributed to this story.