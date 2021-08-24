Bright outlook for Sandites going into football season opener Friday

“We’ve got a lot of young guys,” second-year head coach Bobby Klinck said after the game. “Coach (Jason) Medrano has come in here and just done an unbelievable job. That goes for the rest of this coaching staff. This is the least amount of work I’ve ever done getting ready for a season. I told them, this camp, practice, and everything in this scrimmage -- man we’ve been on point. I’m very proud of this coaching staff, and we’ve got some good football players on this team."

Jason Medrano is leading the Sandites’ offensive line this season after a two-year stint as Catoosa’s head coach. Lee Kizzar is taking over as offensive coordinator after Stephen Hogan returned to his hometown of Greenwood, Arkansas for the same position there. Kizzar previously coached tight ends for the Sandites.

Not much has changed on the defensive side of the ball, and defensive coordinator Shane Ingram’s unit looks ready to go, based on its performance against Collinsville.

Brooks Dudley, Drake Fain, Landon Hendricks, Turner, Conner Light, Gabe Brown and Dom Ornelas are among the names to look for on the defense this season.