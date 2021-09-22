Bill Haisten: ‘This is my town’ – Sand Springs’ Ty Pennington represents a great family tradition

Since having starred in softball and basketball at Sand Springs, Sydney Pennington (Ty’s sister) has flourished with the Oklahoma State softball program. For one season in the outfield and for three at third base, she’s been a starter in each of the 132 games of her career. She’s on the Cowgirl roster for one more season.

Ty’s predecessor as the Sand Springs QB was his older brother, Caden Pennington, who played football at Northeastern State in Tahlequah and now is in training to become an Army Ranger.

Rex Goad is Amy Pennington’s uncle. When the 1966 Sandites were state football champions, Goad was Mike Pennington’s teammate and the starting fullback. For the Sand Springs track team, Goad was a dynamic hurdler and sprinter.

“The best athlete in the family was probably my daughter Jamie,” Mike says. “We always bragged that I was the only Pennington on a state championship football team, and she was the only one on a state championship basketball team (in 1994). She was the Most Valuable Player in the state tournament. She was a pitcher in softball and went to the state finals her junior year.”