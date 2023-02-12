Mannford's basketball teams are headed to the Class 4A playoffs with momentum.

Both the girls and boys squads swept three games each last week in dominating fashion.

Bella Pehrson was the girls' standout with 62 points, 23 rebounds and 11 assists during the week. Trestin Thurman led the boys (14-8) with 54 points and 23 rebounds.

The 10th-ranked Lady Pirates improved to 21-1 after a 49-29 win Friday over Sperry on Senior Night. Pehrson led Mannford with 17 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Josie Lewis had 10 points and four rebounds. Adalynn Tierney added 10 points, five steals and four assists. Lexi Rice had nine rebounds and three steals.

"This was our last regular-season home game, so we were wanting to send these seniors out on a good note," coach Nathan Reed said. "Getting to the foul line and not turning that ball over was key, and I feel like we did both of those well."

Earlier in the week. the Pirates won 67-44 at Cleveland on Tuesday.

Pehrson had 26 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Kylie Hewitt added 15 points, four rebounds and three assists. Rice had five assists and four steals, and Josie Lewis collected 15 rebounds.

"We shot the ball pretty well, hitting seven 3s as a team," Reed said, calling the victory "a good (Tulsa 7) conference win for our team on the road."

On Thursday, Mannford won 46-30 at Bristow. Pehrson had 19 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Lewis and Rice grabbed eight rebounds each, and Tierney came up with five steals.

"This was a gritty win for us," Reed said. "Bristow is a heck of a team, well-coached, and our girls showed up to play. We did not shoot the ball particularly well but found other ways to make up for that. Great defensive showing as a team."

Mannford's boys opened the week with a 70-42 victory at Cleveland. The Pirates led only 25-20 at halftime before breaking the game open.

Thurman paced Mannford with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Mason Harvey added 17 points. Tyler Banfield had eight points and eight rebounds, and Conner Banfield produced six points and nine assists. Kaleb Kindley had nine points and five rebounds.

It was a "great road win in a rivalry game," coach Mike Banfield said. "I thought we defended well all night and really played well overall in the second half. Our guys did a great job of sharing the ball and playing their tails off.

"I thought our kids came out and played hard and smart from the opening tip and played with a chip on our shoulder," he said. "I was proud of our kids' effort and urgency level. It's always special to win the Keystone Lake rivalry game."

Mannford followed that with a 66-34 victory at Bristow. For the second game in a row, Mannford broke the game open in the third quarter. Thurman had 17 points with seven rebounds, and Jake Moore added 16 points.

It was a "good road win for our kids," Mike Banfield said. "I thought our effort level was good all night. We really turned it on in the second half. We got consistent stops on the defensive end that caused Bristow to turn it over and that led to some easy buckets on the offensive end."

And the Mannford boys celebrated Senior Night with a 56-40 win after Sperry jumped out to an early lead. Thurman had 18 points and six rebounds. Conner Banfield added 14 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

"We came out a little slow, but we picked up our intensity level in the second quarter and second half," Mike Banfield said. "We made a few defensive adjustments in the second half and that slowed Sperry down. It was a good night for our five senior boys (Thurman, Conner Banfield, Tyler Banfield, Moore and JT Moss)."

Both Mannford teams will close out the regular season on Monday night at Kiefer and then host North Rock Creek in playoff openers Saturday night.