Bailey Copeland paves the way for Sand Springs girls' wrestling

She has been training with the Keystone Kids, the Sand Springs youth program, part time, but also with the Hurricane Wrestling Academy in Tulsa. At Hurricane she has other girls to train with, but in Sand Springs she’s the only girl in the room.

Charles Page High School has yet to put the wheels in motion on a girls’ varsity team, but discussions are happening.

The OSSAA conducted its first girls state wrestling championship last month. Creating a girls program in Sand Springs would require approval from the Board of Education, and it would need to find space for a separate locker room for the girls.

Bailey won’t be the first girl on the Sand Springs wrestling team. Just two years ago Hayli Jeffries won the Union preseason tournament as a sophomore. But she could be a member of the first all-girls team in Sand Springs, if other girls step up and continue to take interest in growing the sport.

Growing the sport is especially important to Bailey.

“I want to try to get more girls to wrestle,” she said. “If you think about wrestling, just go ahead and try it and see if you like it.”

She looks up to Olympic gold medalist Helen Maroulis for inspiration.