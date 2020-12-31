Back to the court: CPHS basketball ready to get back to action after extended break

Sand Springs boys basketball had a longer Christmas break than most high school teams around the area. A mini COVID-19 outbreak within the program forced the December portion of the Sandites’ schedule to end prematurely.

Charles Page High School players and coaches spent 18 days away from the court.

“Long,” CPHS coach Eric Savage said when describing the hiatus. “The thing we need now is just court time.”

Savage was one of two Sandite coaches who came down with Covid, along with multiple players and a team manager. CPHS was quarantined a day after its Dec. 8 road game against Bartlesville. Just prior to a Dec. 9 practice, Savage and the rest of the program learned they needed to immediately quarantine.

That was the last time they saw each other in person until practices resumed on Dec. 26.

“It was almost like day one,” Savage said. “You want to push them hard but you realize their bodies aren’t ready. We went hard the first three days then went lighter (on Dec. 29).”

Savage said it marked the first time since early November that everybody had been on the court together. To help make up for lost time, CPHS added a New Year’s Eve scrimmage at Edmond North.