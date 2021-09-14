`Awesome' weekend for Sandites softball

The Bulldogs took a 4-2 lead in the third inning, but the Sandites rallied in the bottom of the third with RBI doubles from Lauren Hammock and Nataley Crawford, and Kelsi Hilton scored on a passed ball for a 5-4 lead.

Crawford got the wins in the pitching circle against Edmond and Newcastle, Hilton got the win against Union, and Addie Hughes got the win against El Reno.

“Team effort for sure on the pitching,” Brown said. ”We’ve been kind of double-teaming, so I thought our pitchers did a really good job with that.”

The team’s bats also came alive during the tournament, with McNally, Hammock, Hilton, and Crawford all hitting over .500. McNally scored eight runs and had four RBIs and Hammock had seven runs and seven RBIs over the five games.

“I’m just happy with them,” Brown said. “I told them let’s keep moving forward. I felt like we’ve made the turn a little bit here.”

The Sandites are 3-4 in district action, sitting fifth in the standings. They’ll be heavily favored in four of their remaining seven district games, and they’ll have home-field advantage in their rematches with Jenks, Stillwater, and Bixby.