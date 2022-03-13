Ava Watts, Karsen Lynch lead Sand Springs to girls soccer win at Muskogee

Sand Springs' girls soccer team enters spring break with a 3-1 record after splitting two matches last week.

Ava Watts scored four goals and Karsen Lynch had three assists in a 7-0 win over Muskogee on March 8.

Evelin Marino, Carson Sargent and Alyssa Cunningham also scored goals, and Allie Wright and Kasandra Burgess had assists as the Sandites won their third in a row to open the season.

But on Thursday, they lost 3-2 in an injury-ridden trip to Bartlesville despite a two-goal effort from Lainey Stanfill with an assist from Watts.

The boys team (0-4) is still looking for its first win of the season after falling 3-2 against Muskogee and Bartlesville.

Both teams will take spring break off and return to action March 22 against Bixby.

Baseball

Sand Springs (3-2) ended a two-game losing streak with a 7-1 win over Midwest City Carl Albert (3-4) at Owasso's Ram Festival.

Jace Arnold surrendered only three hits over five innings while Ty Pennington went 3-for-3 at the plate with two runs and two RBIs for the Sandites.

Sand Springs opened the season with two wins before being shut out twice by Owasso.

Oklahoma State commit Brennan Phillips struck out eight and issued no walks against Sand Springs in a 5-0 victory in the series opener March 7, with Jacob Shields recording the Sandites’ only two hits.

Jabe Schlehuber struck out eight and allowed two runs in five innings for the Sandites in a 2-0 loss March 8 at Owasso.

The Sandites had their Friday game against Berryhill canceled due to weather and will return to action this week at the Best of the West tournament in Arizona.

Golf

The boys team competed March 7 at Muskogee and March 9 at Skiatook. Mason Ward led the team with a score of 85 at each event. Zane Downey shot 86 at Skiatook and 90 at Muskogee.