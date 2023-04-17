Ava Watts scored 10 goals over two games last week as the Charles Page High School girls’ soccer team looks to keep its playoff hopes alive.

The Sandites (8-3, 3-2 District 6A-3) earned their first 10-0 mercy-rule win since 2019 on Tuesday at Putnam City behind seven goals from Watts.

The junior powerhouse scorer followed it up with her fifth hat trick of the season in a 4-1 win Friday night over Stillwater (2-8, 1-4).

“Ava’s wonderful,” head coach Cisco Chavez said. “She’s great; really talented. She really supports the team, and her teammates support her. She stepped up” after Lainey Stanfill underwent season-ending ACL surgery, “and she’s been huge for us.”

Lauren Foster, Carson Sargent and Alyssa Cunningham also scored goals Tuesday, and Watts, Cunningham and Foster all had assists, as well.

In Friday’s match, the girls took a 4-0 lead before Landri Allee got the Pioneers on the board.

“We’re missing a few girls due to injury still,” Chavez said, adding that Evyn Morrow will return this week after playing in a national volleyball tournament.

Watts got the home team on the board less than three minutes into the match and gave her team a 2-0 lead with a 25-yard heater shortly before the half. Her third goal came less than two minutes into the second half.

Cunningham added a header on Foster’s corner kick in the 51st minute.

Sargent denied a point-blank shot from Allee, who managed to get past goalie Sophia Hart in the 54th minute, but Allee was able to avert the shutout 10 minutes later.

“Carson’s having an unbelievable senior season,” Chavez said. “She’s leaving it all out there.”

Hart recorded three saves on the night as her defense limited Stillwater’s opportunities and held the visitors to only seven shots. Marin Peoples made eight saves for the Pioneers.

Sand Springs has now outscored its last three foes 23-1 but will need to upset one of its final two opponents to have a shot at the postseason.

The Sandites, who visit Union (11-1, 4-1) on Tuesday, will host Edmond North (8-2, 4-1) in a regular-season finale Friday.

“If you haven’t made it out to see these Lady Sandites play, come out,” Chavez said. “We’ve got something special.”