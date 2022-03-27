Arizona success carries over for Sandites' baseball team; OGBCA honors Journey Armstead, Josh Berry

Momentum from a spring break tournament championship in Arizona carried over into the past week for Sand Springs' baseball team.

The Sandites (11-3) pushed their winning streak to eight before taking a loss on Thursday at Bartlesville's Bruin Classic.

After the week started with a district rainout at Ponca City (5-6, 2-2), the Sandites run-ruled the Wildcats 12-2 in five innings on March 22.

Sand Springs tallied 10 hits, led by Carson Seabolt with a 3-of-3, four-RBI performance at the plate. Keaton Campbell, Ty Pennington and Miller Tavaglione all hit triples in the game. Jabe Schlehuber (3-0) tossed 11 strikeouts to remain undefeated on the mound.

On Thursday, the Sandites met the Wildcats again in the first round of the Bartlesville tournament and used it as a makeup for the district rainout.

This time they won 8-0 behind a four-hit, four strikeout performance from Seabolt (1-1), who pitched all seven innings. Nathan Gibson and Brody Rutledge both went 3-of-4 at the plate and the team tallied 14 hits.

The winning streak came to an end in a six-inning, 8-0 loss to Highway 97 rival Sapulpa (8-5). Sand Springs managed five hits while only surrendering seven, but left seven runners stranded on base and committed four errors.

The Sandites got back in the win column on Friday, 6-1, over Bartlesville (8-4) behind a seven-hit, two-strikeout performance from Kayden Campbell (2-0).

Dom Ornelas went 2-of-3 with a double and an RBI and Gabe Glenn was 2-of-4 with a double, a run and two RBIs.

The Sandites will play Monday at Broken Arrow (9-5, 4-0) in district action, and have home games against Broken Arrow on Tuesday, Midwest City on Friday, and Bishop Kelley on Saturday.

Friday will be Teacher Appreciation Night at the Sandite Baseball Complex, and all Sand Springs teachers will get free entry with their school ID.

Girls basketball

Senior star Journey Armstead was selected to the Large East All-State basketball team by the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association, and Sandites coach Josh Berry was chosen to lead the team. The OGBCA All-State game will be played at 2 p.m. June 4 at Mustang High School.

Berry holds a 50-21 record after three years with the Lady Sandites and took them to the Class 6A state semifinals this season. Armstead wrapped up her four-year starting career with 1,525 points and is still deciding on a college.

Boys golf

The Sandites took third place at their home tournament Tuesday at the Canyons at Blackjack Ridge.

Seth Benton shot an 85 for sixth place, followed by Drew Paden in seventh. Mason Ward shot 89, Zane Downey shot 95, and Cameron Villines shot 98 with an ace on hole 9.

Boys soccer

The Sandites are still searching for their first win after falling 4-0 to Bixby on March 22. However, they picked up a program win on Friday in the form of a successful first Boys Soccer Night at Memorial Stadium. They hosted dozens of local junior high club players who will be the future of the program in a night filled with games, activities and giveaways.

Softball

The No. 16-ranked Sand Springs slow-pitch softball team is off to a 2-2 start on the season, losing 7-6 to No. 13 Union and 14-2 to No. 2 Broken Arrow, but picking up wins of 9-7 against Bartlesville and 17-5 against No. 10 Bixby.

The Sandites will return to action at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Berryhill and compete at the Haskell Tournament on Thursday.

Girls tennis

The Lady Sandites had several impressive performances March 23 at the Edison Tournament. Kira Shipley placed seventh in No. 1 singles, Catilin Shipman and Daffaney Snyder placed sixth in No. 1 doubles, and Abbie Dunn and Macie Willits placed seventh in No. 2 doubles.

“These girls are all brand new to tennis and are playing opponents who have been playing for years and are juniors and/or seniors,” coach Dana Peacock said. “Pretty proud of them.”

Track and field

The Sand Springs boys placed ninth and the girls took fifth at the Okmulgee Bulldog Invitational on Friday, winning five total events.

Keli Hilton won the 1,600-meter run in 6:23.25 and the 3,200-meter run in 11:39.50. She also placed second in the 800 behind teammate Jazmin Lopez, who won with a time of 2:32.64.

Sam English won the 1,600 boys' run in 5:16.69 and Lucy Beckner won the girls’ long jump at 14 feet-9 inches.

Gracie Gifford placed third in the 3,200, Briona Searcy placed third in the long jump, and Hannah George placed sixth in the 100-meter hurdles.

Dalton Wilcox placed second and Alex Lopez took fourth in the 800. Alex Turner placed second in the discus throw and Matthew Shelton placed third in the shot put. Michael Lopez placed fifth and Michael Johnson took sixth in the 1,600.

Noah Hanlon placed third in the 1,600 and fifth in the 3,200. Preston Kennedy placed fifth in both the high jump and the long jump.

The boys relay teams placed second in the 4x800, fifth in the 4x100, and fifth in the 4x200. The girls relay teams placed third in the 4x200 and fifth in the 4x100.

Sandites graduate and Oral Roberts University sophomore Aden Baughman took first place in two events at the ORU Invite. He won the 800-meter run with a time of 1:51.54 and the 400-meter dash in 48.56 seconds.